This Billion-Dollar Company In Toronto Is Hiring & Some Jobs Don't Even Require A Degree
You can work remotely and the perks are unreal!
Job hunting in Toronto can be a daunting task, but it helps when a major company that's making big waves goes on a hiring spree.
Toronto-based tech startup 1Password, which specializes in online security, is hiring tons of employees right now, and some of the job postings don't require a degree (although, of course, experience in the field is needed!). The company has recently been valued at US$6.8 billion and is offering remote positions that come with some big perks.
Their sweet benefits package includes paid parental leave, employee stock options, personal and sick days in addition to flexible vacation time, a wellness allowance, a flexible remote working environment, RRSP or 401K matching and professional development opportunities.
Not to mention that the company's list of investors includes a star-studded cast of A-listers like Ryan Reynolds, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Matthew McConaughey, Chris Evans, Rita Wilson, Ashton Kutcher, Trevor Noah, Justin Timberlake, and Pharrell Williams.
So, if you're looking for a career in tech that lets you work from home, here are six positions at this company you can apply for that don't require a degree.
Data Analyst
Location: Remote (Canada)
Who Should Apply: If you have a keen eye for detail and can spot actionable insights that will help drive the business, then this job may just be for you.
Anyone interested in applying, however, must have at least three to four years of previous experience in the field and have a knack for working with business intelligence tools.
Talent Acquisition Specialist, Marketing
Location: Remote (Canada)
Who Should Apply: You'll get to rep and be the advocate of 1Password's people and culture in this role. Tasked with bringing on top talent, the company is hoping to find someone with at least one to three years of recruiting.
Experience within an in-house recruitment team that hires SaaS sales professionals is considered an asset.
Onboarding Specialist
Location: Remote (Canada)
Who Should Apply: Candidates must have experience in guiding businesses and people on how to work with software. They should be strong communicators who are passionate about helping people and working as a team.
If "feedback, learning and growing" are some of your favourite words, then you might want to put your name down.
Sales Development Representative
Location: Remote (Canada)
Who Should Apply: Calling all people persons and problem solvers! If you're someone who is ready to chat with prospective customers and have at least three years of business development experience related to networking, cold calling and emailing, this job may be for you.
Ideally, knowing how to work with LinkedIn Sales Navigator and SalesForce is recommended for this role.
Customer Support Associate
Location: Remote (Canada or U.S.)
Who Should Apply: 1Password wants someone who is passionate about helping customers if they feel lost and is comfortable assisting them with their technical problems.
And, it's considered an asset if you can speak some German or Japanese.
Customer Success Representative
Location: Remote (Canada or U.S.)
Who Should Apply: Someone who has experience working with customers through all modes of online communication, from email to video call, and is a quick learner in all things technical.