WestJet Jobs Are Available In Canada Right Now & You Get Travel Perks As Soon As You Start
Some positions are remote so you can work from anywhere in Canada. ✈️
For anyone who's looking for work, there are a bunch of WestJet jobs available and they come with serious travel perks that start right away!
The positions are primarily located in Calgary but there are some that are remote, so you can do the work from anywhere in Canada.
While WestJet doesn't list the salary for each position in the job postings, it does mention the benefits of working with the airline, including savings and benefit programs along with travel perks.
According to the postings, if you're hired, you get travel privileges for you and your family that are available as of your start date!
Here are six jobs with WestJet based in Calgary or based remotely that you can apply for.
Communications Strategist
Location: Calgary, AB (YYC)
Who Should Apply: Someone with post-secondary education in public relations, communications, journalism or business, but equivalent experience is acceptable as well.
Candidates need to have experience working as an advisor to senior management and developing communications strategies based on research along with writing, relationship building, creative marketing and social media skills.
Administrator - Payroll & Time Management
Location: Calgary, AB (YYC)
Who Should Apply: For this 12-month contract position based in Calgary, WestJet is looking for someone with completed high school education, one year of experience in a customer service role, communication skills and knowledge of Microsoft applications.
The candidate should also be able to manage sensitive information, remain calm under pressure and be professional.
Having a PCP Certificate of the Canadian Payroll Association or being willing to get it is an asset.
Scrum Master, IAM
Location: Remote (Canada)
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a degree in computer science, business or a similar field who is also a certified scrum master with six years of experience working on agile teams.
Previous experience as a scrum master or in a similar leadership role and in IAM products is also required, along with communication, leadership, organization and problem-solving skills.
Product Owner
Location: Remote (Canada)
Who Should Apply: A bachelor's degree in tech, business or science, or equivalent work experience, is required along with seven years of experience working in a project management or product delivery role. Experience in business analysis and software development is also required.
Knowledge and experience with the Software Development Lifecycle, SCRUM/Agile framework, and written and verbal communication skills are also necessary.
CSA - Baggage
Location: Calgary, AB (YYC)
Who Should Apply: There are no education requirements for this part-time job, but candidates should know WestJet promises and guidelines, Microsoft applications and airport computer systems.
The ability to provide exceptional guest service, work with minimal supervision and adapt to procedural changes is required.
A minimum of six months of experience as a CSA is considered an asset.
Advisor, Research & Insights
Location: Remote (Canada)
Who Should Apply: WestJet is looking for someone with a bachelor's degree in social sciences, mathematics, business or similar relevant education, five years of experience with research processes and a background in executing research like focus groups and online surveys.
Analytical, computer, time management and organizational skills are also required.