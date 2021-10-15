Trending Tags

Air Canada Jobs Are Available Across The Country Right Now & They Don't Require A Degree

Air Canada Jobs Are Available Across The Country Right Now & They Don't Require A Degree
As travel ramps up, there are quite a few Air Canada jobs available across the country that are being hired for right now and none of them require a university degree!

If you're thinking of applying, you should know that being bilingual in English and French is preferred for all positions and the airline has a mandatory vaccination policy in place that requires all new and current employees to be fully vaccinated by the end of October.

Here are seven positions at airports, aboard planes and at call centres all over Canada that you can check out.

Concierge

Salary: $16 an hour

Who Should Apply: Someone with excellent customer service skills who has the ability to work under pressure, solve problems and work in a team is wanted for this position at the Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Priority will be given to people who are fluent in English and French.

Apply Here

Customer Relations Representative

Salary: $16 an hour

Who Should Apply: For this Calgary-based job, Air Canada is looking for someone with a high school diploma or equivalent who has a strong customer service background, verbal and written English skills, teamwork skills and the availability to work at a variety of times including day, evening, overnight, weekend and holiday shifts.

If candidates have equal qualifications, preference will be given to those who are bilingual.

Apply Here

Bilingual Customer Experience Specialist

Salary: $16 an hour

Who Should Apply: Someone with previous customer service experience, communication skills, teamwork skills, problem-solving skills and the ability to maintain on-time departures while making sure safety comes first is wanted for this job in Dorval, Quebec.

Candidates have to be available for shift work, which could include early mornings, evenings, weekends and holidays. They also have to be bilingual in English and French.

Apply Here

Ramp Agent (Station Attendant)

Salary: $16.60 an hour

Who Should Apply: Anyone who can do shift work with irregular hours and has the ability to lift heavy objects, work in various weather conditions, and keep strict timelines to maintain on-time departures while ensuring everyone's safety.

Candidates for this St. John's-based position are also required to have a valid driver's licence. If applicants have equal qualifications, priority will be given to those who are bilingual.

Apply Here

Flight Attendants

Salary: $28.28 an hour

Who Should Apply: Both permanent and temporary flight attendant positions are available in Toronto and Montreal.

It is required that anyone who applies is at least 18 years old and is safety-minded, empathetic, caring, a gracious host, respectful, poised, healthy and a confident public speaker. Candidates also have to be prepared to wear the Air Canada uniform, which includes personal grooming.

Having a valid Canadian passport that allows for travel to all countries served by Air Canada, the ability to work irregular hours and the willingness to relocate to Toronto or Montreal is also required.

It is preferred that candidates speak English and French fluently.

Apply Here

Bilingual Customer Sales and Service Agent - Call Centre

Salary: $16 an hour

Who Should Apply: For this position in Saint John, New Brunswick, anyone who applies must have a high school diploma or equivalent, be available to work a variety of shifts and have the ability to solve problems, work independently, multitask and adhere to Air Canada's grooming standards.

Previous customer service experience in a call centre, travel industry experience and knowledge of computers and the internet are assets.

Priority will be given to candidates who are fluent in English and French.

Apply Here

Cabin Service and Cleaning Attendant

Salary: $15.20 an hour

Who Should Apply: Someone who is a team player, available for shift work, able to lift heavy objects and can maintain on-time departures while keeping safety first. Having previous janitorial experience is an asset.

This Calgary-based position requires candidates to have a valid driver's licence. If applicants have equal qualifications, preference will be given to those who are bilingual.

Apply Here

