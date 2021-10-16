Trending Tags

You Should Avoid These Super Busy Canada Flights If You Want A Row All To Yourself

The routes were ranked as some of the busiest in North America right now!

If you don't like planes packed with people when you travel, you might want to avoid these Canada flights!

According to a new report on the world's busiest international flight routes in October from OAG, an organization that provides insight on airports and airlines, three routes with stops in Canada are some of the busiest in North America.

When it comes to the top 10 busiest international routes by region based on how many seats there are on flights, New York La Guardia-Toronto is the third busiest route in North America, with 64,036 seats.

After that, the other routes that include Canadian airports are Paris CDG-Montreal in ninth with 44,814 seats, and Chicago O'Hare-Toronto in 10th with 44,598 seats.

The busiest route in North America right now is New York JFK-London Heathrow, with 82,563 seats.

Recently, Toronto Pearson Airport placed second to last in a ranking of consumer satisfaction at mega airports in North America that was voted on by travellers.

