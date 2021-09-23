Pearson Has Ranked 2nd Last For Consumer Satisfaction At A Mega Airport In North America
The survey reflects the experiences of people who travelled from and landed at the airport within the last 30 days. ✈️
This is not quite the landing Toronto Pearson Airport probably hoped for. The airport was just ranked second to last for mega airports in North America for overall customer satisfaction.
J.D. Power — a leading global company that looks into consumer insights, data and analytics — conducted a North America Airport Satisfaction study that gathered over 13,000 responses from Canadian or U.S. residents who travelled through at least one airport within the continent during the last 30 days.
Terminal facilities, airport arrival and departure experience, luggage claim, security check, check-in, and dining and retail experience were all key factors in determining the overall satisfaction for travellers going in and out of medium to mega-sized airports across the continent.
Pearson Airport ranked second last for mega airports and was the only Canadian airport to make it on the list. For those of you who don't know, mega airports host 33 million or more passengers a year.
Miami International Airport placed first, with JFK in New York coming in at second and Minneapolis-Saint Paul International at third.
"Airport customer satisfaction reached all-time highs when passenger volumes were severely suppressed by the pandemic, but as leisure travel rebounded sharply throughout the spring and summer of 2021, we saw an expected downturn in satisfaction," Michael Taylor, travel intelligence lead at J.D. Power, said in the survey. "Ultimately, the data conveys changing expectations among travellers. Early in the pandemic, passengers were satisfied with any shop or restaurant being open, but they now expect full service at the airport."
The survey also quotes labour shortages as a possible cause for low ranks because they affect food, beverage and retail experiences at an airport.
"We understand that Toronto Pearson was the only Canadian airport included in the list due to the limited sample size of respondents travelling through Canada," Ryan White, communications manager at the Greater Toronto Airports Authority told Narcity via email. "As the COVID protocols and restrictions have been different between Canada and the US, this may not be an accurate comparison."
Canada had opened up its borders for fully vaccinated international travellers on September 7. Before that, fully vaxxed American travellers were able to fly up to the Great White North on August 9. Passengers out of Pearson at that time had quoted a chaotic experience flying out of the airport, citing long wait at luggage claim and hours spent on airplanes after landing.
That being said, the Toronto airport recently ranked third best airport in all of North America in a separate survey and was also considered the cleanest across the whole continent.