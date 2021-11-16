Trending Tags

Staples Is Hiring For Over 1,000 Positions All Across Canada RN & There Are Serious Perks

If you're looking to get started on a new vocational adventure, Staples Canada has just announced that they're hiring for so many jobs.

The company has launched a "National Hiring Campaign" and is looking to fill 1,000 seasonal, part-time, and full-time positions, so it's time to brush off your resume.

If you're not down with in-person interviews, they're also conducting virtual interviews (which means you only need to be presentable for the top half of your body!).

Staples has stores in every part of Canada except Nunavut, and all locations are hiring for a wide variety of roles.

They're looking for traditional in-store staff, as well as employees in business-to-business sales, fulfillment centres, print and tech hubs and regional offices. Corporate roles are also up for grabs.

"We are looking for passionate and talented individuals to help us find solutions for our customers and support the new realities for working and learning," said Wanda Walkden, the chief human resources and communications officer at Staples Canada.

It also comes with some pretty solid perks, like extensive wellness benefits that are meant to "support the physical, mental and financial well-being of associates and help them bring their best selves to work."

There's also the opportunity for professional development programs to help you grow your skillset, as well as tuition reimbursement to continue on with your education.

Staples Canada

Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime

Salary: Varies based on position

Company: Staples Canada

Who Should Apply: Anyone looking to pick up seasonal, part-time or full-time work. Get your CV updated and good luck!

Apply here

