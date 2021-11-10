Trending Tags

Vancouver Police Is Hiring For A Bunch Of New Roles & You Don't Need Previous Experience

The salary starts at between $22-26/hr!

Vancouver Police Is Hiring For A Bunch Of New Roles & You Don't Need Previous Experience
Courtesy of Vancouver Police Department

The Vancouver Police Department is hiring and you don't need previous experience to get the job.

Special Municipal Constables work in three positions — as jail guards, community safety personnel and in traffic authority — with the roles providing a step on the ladder for anyone considering a career in the police.

To qualify, you need to be at least 19 years old with a Grade 12 diploma (or GED equivalent). You also need to be physically fit, in good health and either a Canadian citizen or permanent resident.

You won't be accepted for the role if you have a criminal conviction. The role also requires you to have a BC Class 5 driver's licence, a good driving record and a valid first aid certificate.

What Are The Roles & Salary?

The three roles of a Special Municipal Constable have three progression steps that mean you'll earn more as you get more experienced

Jail guards — this is the highest salary, starting at $26.63 per hour at step 1 and increasing to $31.26 an hour at step 3. The role involves booking, searching, escorting and guarding people in custody as well as ensuring prisoner safety and jail security. A full-time workweek is four days on, four days off, working 12-hour shifts (two days 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and two days (6 p.m. to 6 a.m.). You'd get three weeks vacation, overtime pay, uniforms and medical/dental coverage.

Community safety personnel — The salary ranges from $22.18 to $25.98 per hour and involves helping patrol officers with statements, security and working on major events. A full-time workweek is four days on, four days off, working 11-hour rotating shifts (7 a.m. to 6 p.m., 2 p.m. to 1 a.m., and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.). You'd be given a uniform, access to gym facilities, and 12% to 16% extra in lieu of benefits.

Traffic authority — The salary range is from $22.18 to $25.98 per hour and involves directing traffic at public, private and community events. There are no set hours but the minimum requirement is 100 hours in one year. A total of 1,500 hours of work is needed to advance to the next salary step. Uniforms are provided and cleaned for you and you'll get 12% in lieu of benefits.

Apply Here

