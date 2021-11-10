Vancouver Police Is Hiring For A Bunch Of New Roles & You Don't Need Previous Experience
The salary starts at between $22-26/hr!
The Vancouver Police Department is hiring and you don't need previous experience to get the job.
Special Municipal Constables work in three positions — as jail guards, community safety personnel and in traffic authority — with the roles providing a step on the ladder for anyone considering a career in the police.
To qualify, you need to be at least 19 years old with a Grade 12 diploma (or GED equivalent). You also need to be physically fit, in good health and either a Canadian citizen or permanent resident.
You won't be accepted for the role if you have a criminal conviction. The role also requires you to have a BC Class 5 driver's licence, a good driving record and a valid first aid certificate.
What Are The Roles & Salary?
The three roles of a Special Municipal Constable have three progression steps that mean you'll earn more as you get more experienced
Jail guards — this is the highest salary, starting at $26.63 per hour at step 1 and increasing to $31.26 an hour at step 3. The role involves booking, searching, escorting and guarding people in custody as well as ensuring prisoner safety and jail security. A full-time workweek is four days on, four days off, working 12-hour shifts (two days 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and two days (6 p.m. to 6 a.m.). You'd get three weeks vacation, overtime pay, uniforms and medical/dental coverage.
Community safety personnel — The salary ranges from $22.18 to $25.98 per hour and involves helping patrol officers with statements, security and working on major events. A full-time workweek is four days on, four days off, working 11-hour rotating shifts (7 a.m. to 6 p.m., 2 p.m. to 1 a.m., and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.). You'd be given a uniform, access to gym facilities, and 12% to 16% extra in lieu of benefits.
Traffic authority — The salary range is from $22.18 to $25.98 per hour and involves directing traffic at public, private and community events. There are no set hours but the minimum requirement is 100 hours in one year. A total of 1,500 hours of work is needed to advance to the next salary step. Uniforms are provided and cleaned for you and you'll get 12% in lieu of benefits.