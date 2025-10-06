Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

8 TTC jobs that are available in Toronto and pay up to $47 an hour or $90,000 a year

You can get hired for some positions with a high school education.

ttc sign on a toronto street

TTC sign.

Laura Della Scala | Unsplash
Senior Writer

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has a few open positions in the city right now.

With these high-paying jobs, you can make up to $90,000 a year or $47 an hour, plus bonuses.

The city's public transport agency is currently hiring mechanics, technicians, guards, equipment attendants, repairpersons and others.

You can get some of these TTC jobs with a high school education, no university degree needed!

A few positions required special certifications in the skilled trades, though.

So, here's what you need to know about the open positions, including what education and experience you must have to get hired.

Protective Services Guard

Salary: $32.62 to $40.79 an hour

Company: TTC

Who Should Apply: You must have a combination of education, training, and experience related to the job.

It's required that you have a valid Ontario Security Guard license and a non-probationary Ontario class G driver's license.

You must be familiar with the TTC By-law No.1, the Criminal Code, and the Trespass to Property Act.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

Apply On TTC Careers

Revenue Equipment Attendant

Salary: $69,950.40 to $90,875.20

Company: TTC

Who Should Apply: You must have completed a grade 12 technical program or its equivalent.

Post-secondary trade courses in machine shop practice, electrical theory and MIG/TIG welding are required as well.

You must have also completed courses in electrical theory that are comparable to those offered in part one of the Vehicle Electricians Program.

It's required that you have the ability to follow verbal and written instructions, communicate effectively, and write legibly.

Basic mathematical skills are also needed.

You must have keyboarding skills and the ability to operate computers, handheld devices and related software programs and databases.

A valid non-probationary Ontario class G driver's license is required for this position.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

Apply On TTC Careers

Structure Rehabilitation Vehicle Operator

Salary: $32.26 to $41.91 an hour

Company: TTC

Who Should Apply: This job requires training normally obtained through the completion of a grade 12 technical program or its equivalent, as determined by the Training and Development Department.

You must have practical experience and knowledge of concrete and structural steel repairs involving abrasive blast cleaning, layout/placement of reinforcing steel, and the use of concrete materials.

That's normally acquired through 12 months of structural concrete repair experience.

You need a valid Ontario class G driver's license.

Also, you must be able to speak clearly to exchange information and instructions with the Control Centres and follow proper radio and telephone protocol.

The deadline to apply is Friday, October 10, 2025.

Apply On TTC Careers

Metal Fabricator Fitter

Salary: $46.27 an hour, plus an additional skilled trade premium of $1.75 an hour for all regular hours

Company: TTC

Who Should Apply: You must have a valid Metal Fabricator (Fitter) Certificate of Qualification (437A) and/or Red Seal certification.

A valid Ontario class G driver's license is required for this job.

You must have and maintain a set of tools as per the TTC's established tool list.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

Apply On TTC Careers

Structure Repairperson

Salary: $32.26 to $41.91 an hour

Company: TTC

Who Should Apply: This job requires training obtained through the completion of a grade 12 technical program or 24 months as a Structure Rehabilitation Vehicle Operator within a structure maintenance department and an Ontario high school diploma.

You must have practical experience and knowledge of bridge/structure repairs involving abrasive blast cleaning, structural steel repairs/coating, layout/placement of reinforcing steel, use of concrete materials, injection grouting, and more.

That's normally acquired through approximately 24 months of structural repair experience.

You need a valid Ontario class G driver's license.

Also, you must be able to effectively communicate verbally and in writing to exchange information and instructions with the Transit Control Centre and follow radio and telephone protocol.

The deadline to apply is Friday, October 10, 2025.

Apply On TTC Careers

Bricklayer

Salary: $46.27 an hour, plus an additional skilled trade premium of $1.75 an hour for all regular hours

Company: TTC

Who Should Apply: You must have completed a grade 12 education or its equivalent.

Also, you need to have a valid Brick & Stone Mason Certificate of Qualification (401-A) and/or Red Seal certification.

A valid non-probationary Ontario class G driver's license is required for this job.

You must also have your own set of tools as per the TTC's established tool list.

The deadline to apply is Sunday, October 12, 2025.

Apply On TTC Careers

Vehicle HVAC Mechanic

Salary: $47.47 an hour, plus an additional skilled trade premium of $1.75 an hour for all regular hours

Company: TTC

Who Should Apply: You must have completed a grade 12 education or its equivalent.

Also, you need a valid Certificate of Qualification for a Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic (313A) and/or Red Seal certification.

A valid Ontario class G driver's license is required for this position.

The deadline to apply is Sunday, October 12, 2025.

Apply On TTC Careers

Storeperson/Parts Technician

Salary: $33.63 to $43.69 an hour, plus an additional skilled trade premium of $1.75 an hour for all regular hours

Company: TTC

Who Should Apply: You must have completed a grade 12 education or its equivalent.

Also, you need to have a valid Certificate of Qualification as a Partsperson administered by Skilled Trades Ontario.

A valid non-probationary Ontario class G driver's licence is required for this job.

You must be proficient in the use of a personal computer and in Microsoft Outlook.

The deadline to apply is Sunday, October 12, 2025.

Apply On TTC Careers

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

