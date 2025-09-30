Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

TTC is hiring recent IT and engineering grads for jobs that pay almost $100,000

Work starts after the end of this academic year.

red and white ttc sign in front of a building in toronto

TTC sign in Toronto.

Julian Gentile | Unsplash
Senior Writer

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is hiring soon-to-be and recent IT and engineering graduates.

You can make almost $100,000 a year with these high-paying jobs!

The city's public transport agency is looking to staff Engineering in Training and Associate IT Analyst positions in Toronto.

Even though these TTC jobs are for soon-to-be and recent grads, the salary is more than you might expect for a position out of post-secondary school.

Both the Engineering in Training and Associate IT Analyst positions pay between $77,000 and $96,000 a year!

The Engineering in Training job is part of a four-year program that's designed to help you obtain your professional engineer designation by meeting the Professional Engineer Ontario competence-based experience requirements.

You will complete rotating assignments within to acquire hands-on practical experience related to your engineering field.

That includes technical and operational work in the TTC's Engineering, Construction and Expansion, Transportation & Vehicles, Operations & Infrastructure, Innovation & Sustainability departments.

You'll be partnered with an experienced professional engineer to work on projects, learn key technical and operational skills, and utilize engineering principles.

Also, you will contribute to project meetings and execute tasks under the guidance of licensed engineers.

Through the Engineering in Training program, you'll help identify areas for improvement within your assigned projects and processes and support the development of innovative solutions.

Working as the Associate IT Analyst, you'll be responsible for providing technical support, analyzing business requirements, and developing IT solutions to ensure the security and reliability of TTC systems.

You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver solutions that align with TTC's evolving needs.

The Associate IT Analyst position includes a variety of roles, like Programmer Analyst, QA Analyst, Cybersecurity Analyst, Platform Analyst, Business Systems Analyst, and Project Coordinator.

This job is part of the TTC's Early Talent Program, which offers recent graduates hands-on experience, mentorship, and professional development opportunities.

You will be exposed to multiple facets of IT operations so you can explore career paths within the IT field.

So, if you're looking for work in IT or engineering, here's what you need to know about the application requirements for these TTC jobs for grads.

Engineering in Training

Salary: $77,259 to $96,587.40

Company: TTC

Who Should Apply: You must be currently enrolled in or have a bachelor's degree in engineering from a program accredited by the Canadian Engineering Accreditation Board that was obtained within 18 months of the start of the program in June 2026.

You need to be able to work collaboratively in a team environment and communicate effectively with colleagues.

Also, you must possess organizational, analytical, problem-solving, and verbal and written communication skills.

The ability to use office technology, software and applications, communicate in a variety of mediums, and plan and organize activities/projects to meet goals is required for this job.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, October 19, 2025.

Apply On TTC Careers

Associate IT Analyst

Salary: $77,259 to $96,587.40

Company: TTC

Who Should Apply: You must be graduating in June 2026 or have a university degree, college diploma or technical diploma obtained in the last three years in computer science, business administration, project management or the equivalent.

Also, you need to have co-op placement experience in a related discipline.

You must have organizational, analytical, problem-solving, and verbal and written communication skills.

The ability to use office technology, software and applications, apply technical and analytical skills, and demonstrate specialized expertise and knowledge in IT is necessary for this job.

This position may require you to provide off-hours and weekend on-call support.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, October 19, 2025

Apply On TTC Careers

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

