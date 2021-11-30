Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

A Woman & Her Dog Were Both Stabbed With A Knife While Out On A Walk In Vancouver

A suspect has been arrested.

A Woman & Her Dog Were Both Stabbed With A Knife While Out On A Walk In Vancouver
Val Armstrong | Dreamstime, Adam Melnyk | Dreamstime

A woman and her dog were both stabbed with a knife during a walk in Vancouver, police said.

The incident unfolded near to the Marine Drive Canada Line Station in South Vancouver at around 10 p.m. on Friday, November 26.

A 14-year-old boy is alleged to have pulled a knife on the dog owner, before stabbing her in the hand and then stabbing her dog.

“When our officers arrived, they found the victim and the dog bleeding heavily. The suspect was walking near the crime scene,” said Sergeant Steve Addison. “The suspect was arrested and taken to jail, while the victim and dog received first aid for their injuries.”

The 32-year-old woman was taken to hospital and her dog, described by police as a medium-sized mixed-breed, was taken to an emergency vet.

Vancouver Police said both the woman and the dog should make a full recovery.

The suspect has been released from custody pending a future court date.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

A Woman Posed As A Nurse In A Vancouver Hospital & Even Gave Out Medical Care To Patients

Police investigating the matter have now charged a woman with fraud.

Google Maps

A woman who pretended to be a nurse in a hospital in Vancouver has been charged.

Vancouver Police Department said it launched an investigation in June 2021 into an employee at B.C. Women's Hospital who had allegedly identified herself as a registered nurse.

Keep Reading Show less

Police Identify A Suspect Who Chased A Pedestrian With A Stick In Vancouver

This must have been terrifying.

VancouverPD | Twitter

A suspect who was seen chasing someone with a large stick in downtown Vancouver has now been identified by police.

The Vancouver Police Department would like to speak to the victim, who didn't report the incident but was spotted being chased on surveillance cameras on Burrard and Drake streets.

Keep Reading Show less

Netflix's 'Love Hard' Was Filmed At These Locations In BC & They Are Super Christmassy

If you've been, you'll recognize them!

Netflix | Youtube

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas movies, everywhere you go, and this year's Netflix special Love Hard is already trending.

The romcom is about L.A. girl Natalie Bauer (Nina Dobrov) who is unlucky in love and falls for rugged East Coast guy Tag (Darren Barnet) on a dating app.

Keep Reading Show less

Vancouver Police Is Hiring For A Bunch Of New Roles & You Don't Need Previous Experience

The salary starts at between $22-26/hr!

Courtesy of Vancouver Police Department

The Vancouver Police Department is hiring and you don't need previous experience to get the job.

Special Municipal Constables work in three positions — as jail guards, community safety personnel and in traffic authority — with the roles providing a step on the ladder for anyone considering a career in the police.

Keep Reading Show less