A Woman & Her Dog Were Both Stabbed With A Knife While Out On A Walk In Vancouver
A suspect has been arrested.
A woman and her dog were both stabbed with a knife during a walk in Vancouver, police said.
The incident unfolded near to the Marine Drive Canada Line Station in South Vancouver at around 10 p.m. on Friday, November 26.
A 14-year-old boy is alleged to have pulled a knife on the dog owner, before stabbing her in the hand and then stabbing her dog.
“When our officers arrived, they found the victim and the dog bleeding heavily. The suspect was walking near the crime scene,” said Sergeant Steve Addison. “The suspect was arrested and taken to jail, while the victim and dog received first aid for their injuries.”
The 32-year-old woman was taken to hospital and her dog, described by police as a medium-sized mixed-breed, was taken to an emergency vet.
Vancouver Police said both the woman and the dog should make a full recovery.
The suspect has been released from custody pending a future court date.
