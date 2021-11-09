2 Vancouver Police Officers Who Were Caught Posing With A Dead Body Are Suspended
They were seen laughing and taking photos.
Two police officers were caught on video laughing and posing next to a dead body that had washed up on the shore of Third Beach in Vancouver.
The disturbing scene, caught on camera by a bystander, led to an investigation by B.C.'s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner, which resulted in the officers being found guilty of "discreditable conduct," said CTV.
Although the event happened in February, the consequences were only just announced.
They have now both been suspended from work without pay, although the length of the suspension is unknown.
Another Vancouver police officer recently got in trouble when he asked for preferential treatment after being pulled over for drinking and driving. He was also suspended without pay.