Vancouver
2 Vancouver Police Officers Who Were Caught Posing With A Dead Body Are Suspended

They were seen laughing and taking photos.

2 Vancouver Police Officers Who Were Caught Posing With A Dead Body Are Suspended
Zachary Ratcliffe | Facebook

Two police officers were caught on video laughing and posing next to a dead body that had washed up on the shore of Third Beach in Vancouver.

The disturbing scene, caught on camera by a bystander, led to an investigation by B.C.'s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner, which resulted in the officers being found guilty of "discreditable conduct," said CTV.

Although the event happened in February, the consequences were only just announced.

They have now both been suspended from work without pay, although the length of the suspension is unknown.

Another Vancouver police officer recently got in trouble when he asked for preferential treatment after being pulled over for drinking and driving. He was also suspended without pay.

A 'Chronic Shoplifter' Stole 47 Pairs Of Pants Worth $5,783 From A Vancouver Store, Police Say

It was a busy weekend for police.

ritaanisimova | Dreamstime

Two people, including one man described as a "chronic shoplifter" by police, have been jailed for stealing 47 pairs of pants from a store in Vancouver.

According to police, the man and woman were wearing face masks when they entered a clothing store on Robson Street and stole clothing worth $5,783.

A Police Officer Caught Drinking & Driving In BC Tried To Get 'Preferential Treatment'

He was seen leaving a pub and getting into a car.

Ritaanisimova | Dreamstime, Rolf52 | Dreamstime

A member of the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) who was caught drinking and driving told officers they worked for the VPD in hopes of getting off easy.

Seven investigations into municipal police officers who were allegedly drinking or impaired when driving were concluded by B.C.'s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner.

'Multiple Reports Of Overdoses' At A Former CFL Player's Huge Halloween Party In Vancouver

This isn't the first time he's faced scandal.

Fredrik Vindelälv | Dreamstime, Jerry Coli | Dreamstime

A massive party was thrown on Halloween night at the million-dollar mansion of David and Manjy Sidoo.

A statement from BC Emergency Health Services said that they responded to "multiple calls" to 4700-block of Belmont Avenue in Vancouver in the early morning hours of October 31.

This Cold Case Went Unsolved For Over 30 Years & Now Vancouver Police Has Charged A Man

The 1989 child sexual assault is linked to a now-55-year-old man.

Jerry Coli | Dreamstime

A historic sexual assault case in Vancouver was reopened after fresh information came to light, and now a man has been charged.

A news release from the VPD said that the assault occurred in the early hours of February 16, 1989, when a teenage girl was pulled into a car and sexually assaulted near East 16th Avenue and Main Street.

