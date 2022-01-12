A Canada-Wide Manhunt Is Under Way & He Has A Skull & 'HellRazor' Tattoo
Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.
A manhunt is currently under way across Canada for a man who failed to return to his halfway house in Vancouver.
Vancouver Police say 35-year-old Jeremy George has a history of committing serious, dangerous offences.
He is currently serving a long term supervision order and was released to his halfway house under strict conditions, which included a nightly curfew.
But he failed to show up to the halfway house earlier this week and now a national search has begun.
He is described as 5'10 tall and weighs around 200 lbs. He has short black hair and brown eyes but his tattoos are particularly striking.
#VPDNews: Vancouver Police are asking for the public\u2019s help to find 35-year-old Jeremy George, who failed to return to his halfway house yesterday, and is now wanted Canada-wide. https://vpd.ca/news/2022/01/11/vpd-searches-for-man-wanted-canada-wide-6/\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/P3sQgBijqS— Vancouver Police (@Vancouver Police) 1641944268
According to police, he has a skull tattoo on his right shoulder, “hell” tattooed on his right forearm, and “hellrazor” tattooed on his chest.
Anyone who sees him, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call 911 immediately.