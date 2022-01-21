Trending Tags

A Canadawide Search Is Underway For A Man With 'A History Of Targeting Strangers'

If you spot him, call 911.

Western Canada Editor
VancouverPD | Twitter, Viorel Margineanu | Dreamstime

A man who didn't return to his halfway house in Vancouver is now wanted Canadawide.

Vancouver Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 51-year-old Timothy Wyslouzil, who was expected to arrive at his halfway house by his curfew on January 19.

He failed to show, and police are now looking for him.

According to police, he has a history of targeting strangers and vulnerable people. They believe Wyslouzil poses a risk to public safety.

He is described as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and is said to weigh about 250 pounds. He has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes, police say.

He was last seen wearing a dark winter coat with a fur-lined hood, dark pants, a blue shirt and dark shoes.

He also had on a baseball cap, eyeglasses and a medical mask. Police note that he has a cross tattooed on his left forearm and a star tattooed on his right forearm.

Police ask that anyone who sees Timothy Wyslouzil, or knows of his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

