6 Unsolved Murders In Vancouver & Their Stories Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine
If you're true crime obsessed, this is for you.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
True crime is one of those things that gives you chills and terrifies you, but you still tune in.
Unsolved mysteries are especially intriguing, tempting you to try and solve them and understand who the culprit is.
That's exactly what the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) cold case website is banking on. It lists all of the cold cases that are waiting for tips to help get them solved.
It's rare, but not impossible, for a tip to come in that solves a case years later, hopefully giving the family of the victim some closure and holding the criminal accountable.
Here are some Vancouver cold cases for which, despite lengthy investigations, the killers have not been caught.
The website encourages you to "look at their faces and read their stories – these people were somebody's mother, father, sister, brother, daughter, or son. People cared for them and they are deeply missed."
Danielle Larue
On New Year's Eve in 2002, the VPD received an anonymous letter. The letter referred to Danielle Larue, who had disappeared a month before.
The author of the letter described her, said they were guilty of killing her, and "even apologized to her family for taking her life," says the website.
The author said in the letter that they did not know her name, and asked that she be mentioned in the Vancouver Sun so they would know.
Although Danielle's body was never found, the police believe that this letter was describing her and that she was murdered.
It's now been over a decade since the 24-year-old went missing, and the killer has still not been held accountable.
The Pauls
This Vancouver family was brutally murdered in 1958, and the police still have no idea why.
David and Helen Pauls lived in a quiet neighbourhood in the 1000 block of East 53rd Avenue with their 11-year-old daughter, Dorothy. David worked in a department store warehouse, Helen worked evenings at a butcher and Dorothy was a Grade 6 student.
It was around 11:30 p.m. on June 10, 1958, when David Pauls left home to pick up his wife at the bus stop after she had finished work. The VPD says that he was surprised by an attacker outside, who shot him in the head and then used his keys to enter the house.
David was seriously injured, but not fatally wounded from the shot.
Dorothy was "asleep in her upstairs bedroom when the suspect entered her room, bludgeoned her, and ended her young life," says the website.
"Back downstairs, the killer dragged Mr. Pauls into the basement, beat him and shot him twice in the head, killing him," it continues.
Helen was then seen running home from the bus stop in the rain after her husband never showed up to pick her up. When she got home, she was shot and beaten to death in the front hallway.
After all these years, the police still cannot explain why this family was targeted.
Sheila Henry
In 1993, 26-year-old Sheila Henry was brutally murdered in her own home while she was six months pregnant.
Shelia moved to Vancouver from Calgary, where she studied nursing, with her would-be husband David. She became a nurse at Vancouver General Hospital, and the young couple moved into a house in Kitsilano.
After being married for two years, and with a baby on the way, her life was taken in a violent struggle.
The website says that she was beaten and strangled to death.
Her parents mourn her loss deeply and hope to find the person responsible.
Chantel Gillade
In 1995, 28-year-old Chantel Gillade's body was found in a Vancouver alleyway. According to the website, her body was wrapped up in a blue tarp and a blanket.
Chantel had been working in the sex trade and lived in the West End and Granville Mall area.
The website says that Chantel was picked up around 4 a.m. on September 1, 1995, at Davie and Seymour.
A man driving a black pick-up truck with a canopy with a red stripe picked her up.
Chantel's body was then discovered in an alley by construction workers around 7:20 a.m.
The website says Chantel, a transgender woman, was going through gender reassignment surgery at the time of their death.
Jillian Fuller
"In the early morning hours on March 4, 1993, a paper deliveryman called 9-1-1 to report an apartment fire in the 8700 block of Granville Street. When firefighters arrived, they found a body inside the burned-out apartment," the website says.
The only thing is, the fire was a just cover-up.
A police investigation quickly revealed that Jillian Fuller was murdered in an assault, not killed in the fire.
She was only 28 years old when she was killed, an accomplished speed skater and competitive runner.
She was last seen at the Fraser Arms Hotel around midnight before she went downstairs to the Rock Cellar Pub between 1:30 and 1:40 a.m.
It was there that a waitress saw her wearing a pink sweater and leaving with a man.
Due to there being no sign of forced entry, the police think that Jillian knew her killer.
Evan Garber
Evan Garber was eating a meal at one of his favourite restaurants on April 28, 2006, when it was robbed.
He was sitting at his usual table at the restaurant, where he ate at least three times weekly. A man walked in with a gun, confronting a staff member and stealing money from the cash register.
When the robber tried to leave, Evan attempted to stop him. They struggled, and shots were fired.
Evan, 59, was shot and died in the restaurant. He was a beloved member of the community, and his killer was never found.