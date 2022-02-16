Vancouver's Oldest Unsolved Murder Case Gets A Major Update As 2 Brothers Are Identified
The two "Babes in the Woods" murder victims were named as David and Derek D’Alton.
Two victims in the "Babes in the Woods" murder investigation have finally been identified, 70 years after their remains were found in Vancouver's Stanley Park.
Skeletal remains of two children, now confirmed to be brothers David and Derek D’Alton, were found in the park in 1953 by a groundskeeper.
The man was clearing brush near Beaver Lake when he spotted the remains of the bodies covered by a woman's jacket.
David and Derek were age six and seven at the time of their death, investigators say.
“These murders have haunted generations of homicide investigators, and we are relieved to now give these children a name and to bring some closure to this horrific case,” says Inspector Dale Weidman, commanding officer of the Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crime Section.
“Although significant folklore has surrounded this case for years, we must not forget that these were real children who died a tragic and heartbreaking death.”
New information came to light in this cold case as investigators gathered a DNA sample from each of the boys' skulls and contact a specialist forensics company in the U.S.
This company, the Redgrave Research team, was able to identify the maternal grandparents of one of the boys, and constructed a family tree by comparing the victims’ DNA to others who had voluntary submitted DNA for genetic testing.
Once investigators learned of this new information, they cross-checked it against school records and located
once we discovered that DNA match, we still had a significant amount of work to do to locate family members, check school records, and confirm specific details about the victims so we could be absolutely certain about their identities,” Detective Constable Aida Rodriguez, VPD’s lead investigator said.
David and Derek, who lived in Vancouver, were descendants of Russian immigrants who came to Canada at the start of the 20th Century.
The Vancouver Police Department said they had a family member who lived near the entrance to Stanley Park at the time of their death.
Police believe that David and Derek's killer, who was never found, likely died 25 years ago. They believe the person who murdered the children was likely a close relative.
Inspector Weidman said, at this stage, it was important to focus on identifying the bodies found in Stanley Park seven decades ago rather than who murdered them.
"It was never about seeing someone charged for these crimes. It was always about giving these boys a name and finally telling their story. I’m proud to be part of the team that has done that,” he added.