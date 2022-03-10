A Former 'Riverdale' Actor Has Pleaded Guilty To Killing His Mom At Her Home In BC
He has appeared in dozens of shows since the age of nine.
A former child actor who starred in dozens of TV shows and movies since the age of nine has admitted killing his mother in her home in B.C.
Ryan Grantham, 23, pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge in B.C. Supreme Court on Wednesday for the death of his 64-year-old mother Barbara Waite, according to CBC.
According to IMDB, Grantham most recently appeared in the TV show Riverdale, but has a long list of credits to his name including Becoming Redwood, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnasus, Supernatural and iZombie.
The incident happened on April 1, 2020, when B.C. RCMP said they were called to a property in Squamish after a family member found the body of a woman, later identified as Waite.
Detectives investigating the incident arrested Grantham shortly after the discovery, police said at the time.
Now, almost two years on, Grantham has admitted killing his mother and is due back in court for a sentencing hearing on June 13.
Second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 10 years, according to the Government of Canada's Justice Laws website.