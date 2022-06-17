Former 'Riverdale' Actor Apologized For Murdering His Mother & Said He Has 'No Excuse'
He reportedly killed his mom to spare her from what he was planning.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
An actor who appeared in Riverdale, named Ryan Grantham, has admitted to murdering his mother and plotting to kill Prime Minter Justin Trudeau. On the last day of his sentence hearing, Grantham spoke in the B.C. Supreme Court and apologized for killing his mom.
The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on March 9 and admitted to shooting his 64-year-old mother in the back of the head on March 31, 2020, while she was playing the piano at their home in Squamish, B.C..
According to CBC, Grantham said: "I cannot explain or justify my actions. I have no excuse."
The news outlet also reported that in his statement, which he read aloud in court, he said: "It hurts me to think about how badly I've wasted my life."
"In the face of something so horrible, saying sorry seems so pointless. But from every fibre of my being, I am sorry," he added.
Videos that Grantham had taken, rehearsing the murder of his mother, were shown in court. In one video that was taken shortly after he committed the murder, he confessed to it and also showed the dead body of his mother, CBC reported.
The news outlet also reported that there were two psychiatric reports, which said that Grantham was experiencing clinical depression before the murder, and had a cannabis use disorder. Reportedly, they also said that he killed his mother as a way to "spare her" from experiencing him committing violence, which he intended to do.
A day after killing his mother, Grantham got in his car with guns and headed for Rideau Cottage in Ottawa. He turned around before ever leaving B.C. though, with the thoughts of committing mass violence.
Grantham then turned himself into the Vancouver police.
In addition to appearing in Riverdale and Grantham has other credits to his name, including iZombie, Becoming Redwood, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus and Supernatural, according to IMDb.
Second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for at least 10 years, according to the Government of Canada's Justice Laws website.