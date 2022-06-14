Former 'Riverdale' Actor Who Admitted To Murdering His Mother Had A Plan To Kill Trudeau
It's been reported that he also had thoughts of committing mass violence.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Ryan Grantham, a former child actor who appeared in the hit TV show Riverdale, pleaded guilty to murdering his mother in B.C. and reportedly had a plan to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the B.C. Supreme Court on March 9, and new developments were heard in court on the first day of Grantham's sentencing hearing.
According to CBC, the admission of facts read aloud by the Crown stated that Grantham shot his 64-year-old mother in the back of the head while she was playing piano at their home in Squamish, B.C., on March 31, 2020.
The news outlet also reported that the day after Grantham shot his mother, he took guns and ammunition in his car with directions to Rideau Cottage in Ottawa printed out. Additionally, he discussed killing the Prime Minister in his journal, which was read in court, as well as in his police statement.
Grantham halted his plan before leaving the province and turned around with thoughts of "committing mass violence and killing people on Vancouver's Lions Gate Bridge or at Simon Fraser University, where he was a student," CBC reported.
That night, he turned himself in to the Vancouver police.
Grantham reportedly had multiple journal entries, and one read: "There's a lot of media of me out there … film and TV … hundreds of hours of me that can be viewed and dissected ... No one will understand."
According to IMDb, Grantham appeared in the TV show Riverdale and has other credits to his name, including iZombie, Becoming Redwood, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus and Supernatural.
Second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for at least 10 years, according to the Government of Canada's Justice Laws website.