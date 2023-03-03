justin trudeau

Justin Trudeau Surprised Coffee Shop Staff In Vancouver With The City Mayor (PHOTOS)

"It was kind of wild."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim at Pallet Coffee Roasters in Vancouver.

The Canadian Prime Minister paid a visit to Vancouver to touch base with Mayor Ken Sim. The two caught up over coffee at Pallet Coffee Roasters on Oak Street, and Trudeau shared pictures of the event in a tweet on Thursday afternoon.

Narcity spoke with Kelly, the café supervisor (and the person that rang in their order), who described the visit as a shock. "It was actually very surprising to have them here," she said. "But they were really nice."

According to Kelly, the coffee shop had been busy at the time. The general manager, the barista and the chefs were all there, plus a bunch of customers.

As for what the duo ordered: drip coffee for Sim and ginger beer for Trudeau.

The Mayor and Prime Minister had some political and social issues to discuss with one another, even mingling with customers who likely weren't expecting their morning java run to involve chit-chat with the nation's leader.

"It was kind of wild," Kelly said.

Sim also shared comments and photos of the event on Twitter, writing that the two are hoping to work together "to address challenges related to climate, infrastructure, housing, and public safety."

In his Tweet, the Prime Minister tagged and mentioned the Vancouver coffee shop, which has seven locations across the city.

Who knows? Maybe next time you swing by Pallet Coffee Roasters you'll bump into Trudeau yourself.

