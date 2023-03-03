Justin Trudeau Surprised Coffee Shop Staff In Vancouver With The City Mayor (PHOTOS)
The Canadian Prime Minister paid a visit to Vancouver to touch base with Mayor Ken Sim. The two caught up over coffee at Pallet Coffee Roasters on Oak Street, and Trudeau shared pictures of the event in a tweet on Thursday afternoon.
Narcity spoke with Kelly, the café supervisor (and the person that rang in their order), who described the visit as a shock. "It was actually very surprising to have them here," she said. "But they were really nice."
According to Kelly, the coffee shop had been busy at the time. The general manager, the barista and the chefs were all there, plus a bunch of customers.
\u201cTouched base with Mayor @KenSimCity \u2013 and Vancouver residents \u2013 at Pallet Coffee Roasters. From housing, to health and safety, to reconciliation, to climate action, to other issues that matter to the people who call this city home, we\u2019re committed to getting results together.\u201d— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1677793045
As for what the duo ordered: drip coffee for Sim and ginger beer for Trudeau.
The Mayor and Prime Minister had some political and social issues to discuss with one another, even mingling with customers who likely weren't expecting their morning java run to involve chit-chat with the nation's leader.
"It was kind of wild," Kelly said.
Sim also shared comments and photos of the event on Twitter, writing that the two are hoping to work together "to address challenges related to climate, infrastructure, housing, and public safety."
\u201cExcellent conversation today with Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau about the future of Vancouver and how our governments can work together to address challenges related to climate, infrastructure, housing, and public safety. \n\n\ud83d\udcf8 Credit: Adam Scotti\n#vanpoli\u201d— Mayor Ken Sim (@Mayor Ken Sim) 1677794827
In his Tweet, the Prime Minister tagged and mentioned the Vancouver coffee shop, which has seven locations across the city.
Who knows? Maybe next time you swing by Pallet Coffee Roasters you'll bump into Trudeau yourself.