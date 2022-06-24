Viral TikTok Calling Out Trudeau Tells Him To Visit Vancouver & 'See The Reality' Of Canada
"Come down to Main and Hastings in Vancouver."
A TikTok video that was filmed on a street in Vancouver, B.C. called out Justin Trudeau and told him to visit East Hastings area, "to see the reality" of Canada.
The TikToker, @bcbikeboard, showed the sidewalks of the street with tents set up along it and addressed the prime minister directly. "This is the state of Vancouver right now, this is your Canada," he said in the video.
The TikToker who was narrating the video referenced Trudeau meeting Gavin Newsom — the Governor of California — and said that both leaders "have a massive homeless problem."
He also questioned if Trudeau has ever been to the East Hastings area. He ends the video with a call for the prime minister to visit Main and Hastings St. in Vancouver, as a way to experience "the actual problems of Canadians."
The TikTok now has over 601,200 views, 35,900 likes, and 5,763 comments.
There was a range of opinions voiced in the comments, including some that encouraged focusing on the provincial government as opposed to the federal government, in regards to the issue.
"You'd think maybe you'd call John Horgan out but of course not," one person commented on the TikTok.
Another commented that "this is a provincial issue not a federal."
The City of Vancouver website describes the Downtown Eastside as one of the oldest neighbourhoods in the city. It added that in "recent years, the Downtown Eastside has struggled with many complex challenges including drug use, crime, homelessness, housing issues, unemployment, and loss of businesses in the community."