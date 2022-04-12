Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
things to do in vancouver

A Canadian TikToker Shared Her Favourite Hidden Gems Near Vancouver & They Look Amazing

This should be your summer bucket list.

Vancouver Editor
@canadiantravelgal waving at someone to follow her. Right: @canadiantravelgal on a hike overlooking blue water.

@canadiantravelgal waving at someone to follow her. Right: @canadiantravelgal on a hike overlooking blue water.

@canadiantravelgal | TikTok

If you're planning a visit to Vancouver, or are up for a weekend of exploring hidden gems, this TikTok account will basically be one of your new best friends.

The @canadiantravelgal TikTok account is a gold mine for finding fun things to do in and around the city, and will help you go on the perfect adventure.

The person who runs the account is named Nicole and she goes by @nicoletravelgal on Instagram. Her TikTok videos show everything from wineries to romantic date night spots in Vancouver.

Her content is not only helpful, but also super dreamy to watch. Even if you can't go on all of her epic adventures, it's fun to see and just imagine being there.

It's no surprise that people have been loving it, and she has gained 83,300 followers on TikTok, and 2.3 million likes.

Your summer itinerary got a bit easier because of her. Just pick a few of her videos, and add the destinations to the summer plans.

@canadiantravelgal

would you try this?? #vancouver #vancouverbc #explorebc #britishcolumbia #vancity

If you're more of a foodie than an adventurer, she's got something for you too.

@canadiantravelgal

add this to your restaurant bucket list ❤️ check this new track by @Raison too #vancouverfoodie #burnaby #vancouverfood #vancouver

Or maybe you prefer a wine-filled weekend? Who doesn't though, honestly.

@canadiantravelgal

A cozy winter experience worth trying in BC 💙 check out this new track too @danielmauromusic #abbotsford #explorebc #vancouver #vancity

Vancouver is a short drive from the U.S., making it an ideal destination.

Nicole has some videos that you'll definitely want to bookmark for that next road trip across the border.

@canadiantravelgal

making the most of the border opening 🇨🇦🇺🇸 which American store do you miss the most?? watch till the end to see us get destroyed by a wind storm

Of course, if you are making content in B.C. there are bound to be some stunning hikes in your videos.

Nicole is no exception as she shows off the breathtaking natural wonders that the province has in store.

@canadiantravelgal

what is the greenest lake in BC? 💚 check out this new track too! #beautifulbc #explorebc #vancouverbc #vancouver #vancity #britishcolumbia #fall2021

If you need a tour guide for Vancouver — look no further.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...