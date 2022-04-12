A Canadian TikToker Shared Her Favourite Hidden Gems Near Vancouver & They Look Amazing
This should be your summer bucket list.
If you're planning a visit to Vancouver, or are up for a weekend of exploring hidden gems, this TikTok account will basically be one of your new best friends.
The @canadiantravelgal TikTok account is a gold mine for finding fun things to do in and around the city, and will help you go on the perfect adventure.
The person who runs the account is named Nicole and she goes by @nicoletravelgal on Instagram. Her TikTok videos show everything from wineries to romantic date night spots in Vancouver.
Her content is not only helpful, but also super dreamy to watch. Even if you can't go on all of her epic adventures, it's fun to see and just imagine being there.
It's no surprise that people have been loving it, and she has gained 83,300 followers on TikTok, and 2.3 million likes.
Your summer itinerary got a bit easier because of her. Just pick a few of her videos, and add the destinations to the summer plans.
If you're more of a foodie than an adventurer, she's got something for you too.
@canadiantravelgal
add this to your restaurant bucket list ❤️ check this new track by @Raison too #vancouverfoodie #burnaby #vancouverfood #vancouver
Or maybe you prefer a wine-filled weekend? Who doesn't though, honestly.
@canadiantravelgal
A cozy winter experience worth trying in BC 💙 check out this new track too @danielmauromusic #abbotsford #explorebc #vancouver #vancity
Vancouver is a short drive from the U.S., making it an ideal destination.
Nicole has some videos that you'll definitely want to bookmark for that next road trip across the border.
@canadiantravelgal
making the most of the border opening 🇨🇦🇺🇸 which American store do you miss the most?? watch till the end to see us get destroyed by a wind storm
Of course, if you are making content in B.C. there are bound to be some stunning hikes in your videos.
Nicole is no exception as she shows off the breathtaking natural wonders that the province has in store.
@canadiantravelgal
what is the greenest lake in BC? 💚 check out this new track too! #beautifulbc #explorebc #vancouverbc #vancouver #vancity #britishcolumbia #fall2021
If you need a tour guide for Vancouver — look no further.