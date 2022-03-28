A Student Who Moved To Vancouver Is Calling Out Everything That's Way Different In Canada
Did any of these hit home for you? 🇨🇦
There are some things that a Canadian won't blink an eye at, but are super strange to the rest of the world.
Someone who moved to Vancouver made a TikTok video that totally exposes how many things are different in the country. The video points out things that only Canadians will truly understand — and that everyone else will probably find strange.
The TikToker, @alliscalbii, is an exchange student living in Vancouver and gives a fresh perspective on life in Canada.
If you're living in Canada, you will totally relate to the things that the video lists — even the ones that are super sad.
From the most iconic food chain to relatable social lives, this Tiktok calls out them all.
To anyone else, some of these might be absolutely shocking, but Canadians know all too well — this is what it's really like.
Tim Horton's Is Everywhere
Tim Horton's is an iconic Canadian food chain known for its cheap coffee, delicious donuts and most importantly, their Justin Bieber donut collaboration.
Any Canadian will know about Tim's and has probably grabbed a coffee from there at least once this month.
Dinner At 5 p.m.
The TikTok video had to poke fun at how early Canadians eat compared to other places.
Maybe it's because of the freezing cold temperatures that make us want to stay inside and eat all day long. Plus, who doesn't love an early bedtime?
Everything Is Expensive
From real estate, food, insurance and gas prices — you know you will hear a complaint or two about one of these at some point, especially if you are from Vancouver.
This TikToker did choose one of the most expensive places to live in the country though, to be fair.
People Don't Hang Out During The Week
The TikTok video was not holding back on roasting Canadians — and their social lives.
This, again, could be thanks to that chilly weather that makes everyone want to stay inside and binge Netflix.