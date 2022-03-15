This TikToker Is Showing Things That Are 'Weird In Canada' & She Has Some Very Valid Points
A certain type of door apparently causes "panic peeing." 😂
Moving to Canada can be a whirlwind of culture shock for newcomers and this TikToker has perfectly captured some of the things that she finds "weird."
The TikTok account @queenbassett — whose real name is Jules — describes herself as a "German girl in a Canadian world."
She's made a few videos expressing her confusion at things that might not seem weird to you if you grew up in Canada, but when you think about some of her points, they are a little strange!
"Things that seem weird in Canada when you're from Germany Part 1," said the text over her first video.
"You can not open a door when your hands are full," she said, which is absolutely true for most doors in homes.
She also found our toilets and showers perplexing as well as the jumbo versions of things that we have available to order.
"Don't buy things on Amazon, you'll end up with a lifetime supply of peanut butter," she warned while showing off an impressively large jar of Kraft.
@queenbassett
Living in Canada #auswanderer #kanada #canada #deutschland🇩🇪 #livingabroad #howbizarre #german #vancouver #movingtocanada #lebeninamerika
In her second video, she demonstrated the issue she has with the type of door that locks via a little push button.
"You're not sure how to lock doors. You think you figured it out and instantly panic because you don't know how to unlock it now," she said. "You check if the door is actually locked but opening the door unlocks the locked door."
"Now you just sit there confused, praying and panic peeing hoping no one will try to enter."
To be fair, some Canadians probably feel that way too!
She also had a bone to pick with our "cute" critters like raccoons and skunks as well as some of the more aggressive beasts you can find casually wandering around.
"Compared to Europe, the wildlife can and will actually kill you if you're not careful," she warned before cutting to footage of bears and geese.
@queenbassett
Waschbär= washbear #Racoon=stinkanimal #canada #howbizarre #auswanderer #livingabroad #kanada #deutschland🇩🇪 #lebeninamerika #movingtocanada
And in her third installment, she finds it strange that Canadians sell eggs in the refrigerated section and describes the process of returning bottles for recycling as scary.
She also made this point: "Outside temperature is measured in Celsius. But your oven temperature is in Fahrenheit."
@queenbassett
Fahrenheit!! Whhyy?? #canada #tiktokviral #howbizzarre #auswanderer #livingabroad #deutschland🇩🇪 #auswandern #kanada #germaninamerica #vancouver
That is pretty confusing!