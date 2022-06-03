A TikToker Is Sharing The Best Spots To Poop In Toronto & Your Butt Will Thank You
There's a crapload of spots!
Sometimes walking around Toronto trying to find a washroom can be crappy, especially when you don't know where to go. It can even make you feel bummed.
Hang in there, Torontonians, because there is a TikToker in town who's sharing all the lovely spots to poop.
Daniel Lyght has been sharing videos of where to poop on his TikTok, and it's been gaining a lot of attention, especially the one about the Eaton Centre hack.
@thelyghtlife
Things you didn’t think you needed to know Part 1 - Where to p00p in downtown Toronto? 💩 #toronto #downtown #p00p #washroom
Yes, there are toilets in the mall that are obvious to everyone, but you have to be honest, they aren't the best when in need of taking a big dump.
Lyght told Narcity that when he was "hastily looking" for a place to poop in the mall, he asked one of the baristas in a coffee shop, and they said to head to the second floor of Nordstrom, "there's a very clean washroom there," where you can go "in and out."
So, when he passed by it again, he decided to tell people about it, which he did, and the locals approved.
But what makes an excellent public washroom?
Well, according to the "Restroom Influencer," a good toilet to use for dropping a load must be clean, have good toilet paper and makes you feel safe and not rushed.
Lyght also says that "Yorkdale Nordstrom second floor" is the "golden chalice" of poop locations in Toronto.
@thelyghtlife
Reply to @bigqueeridiot out first 10! Thanks for the tip … are any other areas you’d like to see? #toronto #poop #💩 #travel #ibs #ibstok
The Tiktoker said that the "very unique niche" audience has a lot of "really interesting questions" that he was hoping to answer in more videos to come, but he might also branch out a little.
He wants to share ideas on how to deal with situations when there's no toilet paper around, for example, because "we've all been there," apparently.
When Narcity asked what he did in a scenario like that, Lyght said, "let's just say you have to sacrifice your socks." Yeah, wait, what? Hell no!
There's a whole lot of dung on the internet, but the TikToker says that "crap goes viral," so stay tuned as he shares more of the best places to take a load off in the city.