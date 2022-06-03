NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
tiktok

A TikToker Is Sharing The Best Spots To Poop In Toronto & Your Butt Will Thank You

There's a crapload of spots!

Toronto Associate Editor
​Daniel Lyght telling Torontonians where to poop.

Daniel Lyght telling Torontonians where to poop.

thelyghtlife | TikTok

Sometimes walking around Toronto trying to find a washroom can be crappy, especially when you don't know where to go. It can even make you feel bummed.

Hang in there, Torontonians, because there is a TikToker in town who's sharing all the lovely spots to poop.

Daniel Lyght has been sharing videos of where to poop on his TikTok, and it's been gaining a lot of attention, especially the one about the Eaton Centre hack.


@thelyghtlife

Things you didn’t think you needed to know Part 1 - Where to p00p in downtown Toronto? 💩 #toronto #downtown #p00p #washroom

Yes, there are toilets in the mall that are obvious to everyone, but you have to be honest, they aren't the best when in need of taking a big dump.

Lyght told Narcity that when he was "hastily looking" for a place to poop in the mall, he asked one of the baristas in a coffee shop, and they said to head to the second floor of Nordstrom, "there's a very clean washroom there," where you can go "in and out."

So, when he passed by it again, he decided to tell people about it, which he did, and the locals approved.

But what makes an excellent public washroom?

Well, according to the "Restroom Influencer," a good toilet to use for dropping a load must be clean, have good toilet paper and makes you feel safe and not rushed.

Lyght also says that "Yorkdale Nordstrom second floor" is the "golden chalice" of poop locations in Toronto.


@thelyghtlife

Reply to @bigqueeridiot out first 10! Thanks for the tip … are any other areas you’d like to see? #toronto #poop #💩 #travel #ibs #ibstok

The Tiktoker said that the "very unique niche" audience has a lot of "really interesting questions" that he was hoping to answer in more videos to come, but he might also branch out a little.

He wants to share ideas on how to deal with situations when there's no toilet paper around, for example, because "we've all been there," apparently.

When Narcity asked what he did in a scenario like that, Lyght said, "let's just say you have to sacrifice your socks." Yeah, wait, what? Hell no!

There's a whole lot of dung on the internet, but the TikToker says that "crap goes viral," so stay tuned as he shares more of the best places to take a load off in the city.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...