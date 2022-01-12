Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

The Eaton Centre Is Getting A Massive Skylight Upgrade & It's Going To Cost $60M

It will take two years to finish!

Toronto Editorial Fellow
The Eaton Centre Is Getting A Massive Skylight Upgrade & It's Going To Cost $60M
Smontgom65 | Dreamstime, Zeidler Architecture Inc. | Cadillac Fairview

The Eaton Centre in Toronto is getting a whopping $60 million upgrade, but it won't be ready anytime soon.

Cadillac Fairview announced on January 11 that the mall's iconic art installation, the one with the flying geese beneath the roof, will be removed to make way for a multi-million dollar refurbishment of the skylight's glass roof.

The refurbishment is set to take place in two phases, with the first starting off in the south end of the mall sometime mid-January 2022, and the second phase in the north end taking off in March 2023.

But, the geese won’t be gone for good. During the upgrades, they’ll be stored in a safe place before its reinstallation while the project is being finished.

In the press release, Wayne Barwise, the Executive Vice President of Development at Cadillac Fairview, said the skylight's original design was inspired by the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Italy, which is a shopping mall and landmark in Milan, Italy.

"As custodians of this unique architectural element, our priority is to ensure the integrity of its design as we significantly enhance its functional performance," Barwise said in the release.

Cadillac Fairview is also planning to spend $17 million on making the shopper experience better at Toronto’s Eaton Centre, by adding three new staircases to the food court, and improving the elevators to allow for better accessibility for scooters and strollers.

So next time you make your way to the shopping centre be prepared for things to look a little different.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

The Toronto Eaton Centre's Massive Tree Is Returning & You Can Decorate It From Your Phone

It's the tallest Christmas tree in Canada. 🎄

Spiroview Inc. | Dreamstime

It just wouldn't be Christmas in Toronto without the iconic Eaton Centre tree, and this year, it's returning with a festive new twist.

The massive, 108-foot tree, which happens to be the tallest in the country, will not have its public lighting ceremony this year. Instead, it will be unveiled at a private media event on November 18 and available for the public to see on November 19.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Eaton Centre Stores Are Hiring RN & You Don't Need A Lot Of Experience

You can make a little cash ahead of the shopping season.

Typhoonski | Dreamstime, @levistraussco | Instagram

Several Eaton Centre stores are looking to fill starter positions this month, which could offer you some extra cash just in time for the holiday season.

The entry-level listings, some of which require little to no experience, include jobs at Hollister, Nike, Zara and more.

Keep Reading Show less

The Eaton Centre Was Stormed By Anti-Vaxx Protestors & 2 Were Arrested On Assault Charges

"What we saw outside the Eaton Centre on Saturday is illegal behaviour and police are treating it as such," Mayor Tory said.

CarymaRules | Twitter

The Toronto police have arrested two people following the anti-vaccine-passport protests that took place at the Eaton Centre over the weekend.

On Saturday, September 25, a group of protesters made their way to the Eaton Centre but were denied access by the mall's uniformed security staff, TPS said in their release.

Keep Reading Show less

Downtown Toronto Just Got Its First Showcase Store & It's Basically A TikTok Paradise

You can get all kinds of trending items.

Showcase Eaton Centre | Facebook, @shopatshowcase | Instagram

If you find yourself constantly scrolling through TikTok, this new spot in the Eaton Centre will be a paradise for you.

Showcase, which is "home to the hottest trends" opened its doors in the Eaton Centre on July 30, making it the first location in downtown Toronto.

Keep Reading Show less