The Toronto Eaton Centre Will Not Put Up Its Massive Christmas Tree This Year & Here's Why
You won't be rockin' around this tree anytime soon. 🎄
It might be the end of an era this holiday season at the Toronto Eaton Centre because there won't be a gigantic Christmas tree in the middle of the mall.
Yes, you read that right, Christmas in the downtown mall might not be as festive as you'd like without the tree, but other things are happening to celebrate the festive season.
A Cadillac Fairview (CF) spokesperson told Narcity in an email that "this year, in lieu of our holiday tree, we are very excited to bring to life a one-of-a-kind program called Merry Merry Music that will unite our community through the power of music and a magical surprise."
In other words, no tree. Queue the Kim Kardashian tears.
Why, you may ask? Well, the Eaton Centre is going through a "revitalization project" during which they are "going to modernize, beautify and build on the world-class shopping experience at the centre and we will flex with new holiday celebrations to accommodate," the spokesperson said.
On November 17, at 5:00 p.m., you can join them in a kickoff event featuring "a talented line-up of celebrity performers and unique experiences building a show to remember."
Kardinal Offishall will host the event along with musical guests Raine Maida & Chantal Kreviazuk. It will take place on Level 1 by a new holiday stage close to MAC Cosmetics.
If that's not enough to get you excited, CF representative told Narcity more is to come, and they "promise, it will be worth the wait."
Cross your fingers and hope it's Mariah Carey. She'll be in Toronto on December 11, coincidence? We hope not.
You never know, she did do a free concert by Saks Fifth Avenue in Toronto in 2016, and it was so magical.
However, if you really want to see a tree-lighting ceremony, then you can visit six other Cadillac Fairview malls.
"CF Market Mall, CF Markville, CF Sherway Gardens, CF Lime Ridge, CF Fairview Park and CF Carrefour Laval, will celebrate tree-lighting ceremonies to usher in the holiday season," they stated in a press release.
From November 19 to December 24, you will be able to enjoy Merry Merry Music at Toronto's Eaton Centre and finally get in the holiday spirit.
