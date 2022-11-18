Snow Will Fall Inside The Eaton Centre This Year & You Can Catch Snowflakes While You Shop
It's going to be a white Christmas!
CF Toronto Eaton Centre is about to be a living snow globe this holiday season!
The downtown mall is bringing holiday magic to life and will be making it snow inside of the mall every day leading up to December 24 in the MAC Court.
Guests can watch the snow fall and soak up the festive spirit at 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Monday to Friday and at 3:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on weekends.
The first indoor snowfall kicked off on November 17 at 5:30 p.m. during the mall's first-holiday event of the season Merry Merry Music, hosted by Kardinal Offishall, with several performances from musical guests, a choir sing-along and a visit from Santa Claus, according to a press release.
The CF Toronto Eaton Centre isn't bringing real snow into the mall, so you don't have to worry about getting wet or cold. Instead, the mall is getting a little bit of help from some Hollywood tricks.
A Cadillac Fairview spokesperson told Narcity the mall is working with a third-party vendor that specializes in making snow for film sets across North America.
So if you love the snow but not the cold weather that comes along with it, you can appreciate the winter treasure with all of the perks and none of the downfalls.
"With the help of our partners and a little bit of magic, we're able to create a one-of-a-kind experience for our guests," said the spokesperson.
The snow is actually made up of an evaporating foam, so it won't build up in piles on the floor, and the snowfall itself will only last two minutes.
CF Toronto Eaton Centre won't have its classic Christmas tree in the mall this year and will instead continue the Merry Merry Music program, which will run four times a week from November 17 to December 24.