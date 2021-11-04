Trending Tags

The Toronto Eaton Centre's Massive Tree Is Returning & You Can Decorate It From Your Phone

It's the tallest Christmas tree in Canada. 🎄

The Toronto Eaton Centre's Massive Tree Is Returning & You Can Decorate It From Your Phone
Spiroview Inc. | Dreamstime

It just wouldn't be Christmas in Toronto without the iconic Eaton Centre tree, and this year, it's returning with a festive new twist.

The massive, 108-foot tree, which happens to be the tallest in the country, will not have its public lighting ceremony this year. Instead, it will be unveiled at a private media event on November 18 and available for the public to see on November 19.

You will, however, get to experience the tree in a new way through augmented reality. Visitors can scan a QR code and decorate the tree with virtual ornaments using their phones.

You'll also be able to access festive augmented reality filters around the mall and snap some unique photos.

Santa is back in town with in-person visits returning on November 19, and you can book a time slot online.

Toronto Eaton Centre Christmas Tree

Price: Free

When: Available to the public starting November 19, 2021

Address: 220 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can gaze up at a massive, glittering tree and even decorate it from your phone.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

