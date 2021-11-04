The Toronto Eaton Centre's Massive Tree Is Returning & You Can Decorate It From Your Phone
It's the tallest Christmas tree in Canada. 🎄
It just wouldn't be Christmas in Toronto without the iconic Eaton Centre tree, and this year, it's returning with a festive new twist.
The massive, 108-foot tree, which happens to be the tallest in the country, will not have its public lighting ceremony this year. Instead, it will be unveiled at a private media event on November 18 and available for the public to see on November 19.
You will, however, get to experience the tree in a new way through augmented reality. Visitors can scan a QR code and decorate the tree with virtual ornaments using their phones.
You'll also be able to access festive augmented reality filters around the mall and snap some unique photos.
Santa is back in town with in-person visits returning on November 19, and you can book a time slot online.
Toronto Eaton Centre Christmas Tree
Price: Free
When: Available to the public starting November 19, 2021
Address: 220 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can gaze up at a massive, glittering tree and even decorate it from your phone.
