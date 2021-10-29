The Toronto Christmas Market Is Returning As A Starlit Winter Village & Here's What To Expect

WinterFest
Price: $29.99 per daily ticket
When: November 13 to December 31, 2021
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: WinterFest is returning to Canada's Wonderland for the first time since it opened in 2019. The amusement park will be transformed into a twinkling paradise with glowing trails, festive treats, skating and more.
Website
Holiday Magic at Blue Mountain Village
Price: Free
When: November 19, 2021 to January 2, 2022
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step into a magical Christmas village at Blue Mountain this season. The quaint streets will be adorned in holiday decor, and you can explore a 1-kilometre illuminated trail with interactive displays.
Website
Snow Magic
Price: $45-$65 per vehicle
When: November 12, 2021 to January 16, 2022
Address: Ontario Place's East Island, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ontario Place is getting a glittering winter drive-thru event, and you can cruise past fantastical creatures, crystal caves and more.
Website
Nights of Lights
Price: $16.99 per adult
When: November 26, 2021 to January 2, 2022
Address: 80 Interchange Way, Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: This year, Nights of Lights has partnered with Holiday Fair in the Square to open a walk-thru light show and Christmas market. You can enjoy illuminated displays and tons of shops.
Website
Polar Winter Festival
Price: $19.99 per adult
When: November 25 to December 26, 2021
Address: Bandshell Park, Exhibition Grounds, 210 Princes' Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Polar is returning for a second year, and this time it's a walk-thru event with a festive market and shimmering ice tunnel.
Website
Journey Into Enchantment
Price: $29.95 + per carload
When: November 25, 2021 to January 9, 2022
Address: Mount Joy GO Station & Meadowvale GO Station
Why You Need To Go: This magical drive-thru lights show is opening at two locations, and you can experience glowing trails and tunnels.
Website
Holiday Street Market
Price: Free admission
When: Weekends, December 4 to 19, 2021
Address: 520 Progress Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Street Eats Market is bringing a holiday extravaganza to the city, and you can explore festive shops, visit the maple syrup sugar shack, roast marshmallows and more.
Website
Toronto Christmas Market
Price: To be announced
When: Plans to run from November 18 to December 31, 2021
Address: Distillery District, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Toronto Christmas Market plans to return to Toronto this year, with final details still waiting to be confirmed.
Website
Country Bright
Price: $20 per adult
When: December 2, 2021, to January 2, 2022
Address: 8560 Tremaine Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can step into an illuminated village at this new event near Toronto. Complete with giant snow globes and ice sculptures, it's sure to put you in the Christmas spirit.
Website
St. Jacobs Sparkles
Price: Free
When: November 12 to 28, 2021
Address: St. Jacobs, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you've been whisked away to Europe at this sparkling little village, which has thousands of lights and lots of holiday shopping.
Website
Miracle Toronto
Price: 💸💸
When: November 19 to December 26, 2021
Address: Miracle Toronto - 875 Bloor St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This all-out Christmas bar is reopening in the city, and it's brimming with festive drinks and cheer.
Website
Winter Festival of Lights
Price: Free
When: November 13 to February 21, 2021
Address: Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Niagara's dazzling lights festival is almost doubling in length this year, and you can see millions of lights and shimmering displays.
Website
Niemi's Christmas Market
Price: $14.99+ per person
When: November 12, 2021 to December 22, 2021
Address: 18463 Highway 48, Mount Albert, ON
Why You Need To Go: This farm is transforming into an enchanting Christmas village, and you can shop for all sorts of goodies, cozy up by the fire, and more.
Website
