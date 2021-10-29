Trending Tags

The Toronto Christmas Market Is Returning As A Starlit Winter Village & Here's What To Expect

The iconic event has been rebranded with a new feel.

The Toronto Christmas Market Is Returning As A Starlit Winter Village & Here's What To Expect
The Distillery Winter Village | Handout, The Distillery Winter Village | Handout

The Toronto Christmas Market is one of the most magical events of the season, and starting November 18, the iconic attraction is returning as something new.

The market has been rebranded to The Distillery Winter Village, and it promises to be a "more intimate, elevated event with less of a festive feel."

The Toronto Christmas Market Is Returning As A Starlit Winter Village & Here's What To Expect The Distillery Winter Village | Handout

This season, the attraction will be geared towards shopping and dining at the local stores and restaurants. There will also be quaint vendor and food cabins along the cobblestone streets offering artisanal goods and treats like Schnitzels and poutine.

The area will be transforming into an enchanting holiday paradise, with twinkling lights, a holly wall, carollers, and more.

The iconic 50-foot tall Silver Fir Christmas tree is arriving on November 1, and the lighting ceremony is taking place on November 18 at 6 p.m.

Tickets are required for the lighting ceremony as well as Friday evenings and weekends. They will be available online starting November 1.

The Distillery Winter Village

The Distillery Winter Village | Handout

Price: To be announced

When: November 18 to December 31, 2021

Address: Distillery District, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Distillery District is transforming into an enchanting winter village this holiday season, and it's a magical way to get in the Christmas spirit.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

