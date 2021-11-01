Trending Tags

7 Drive-Thru Events Around Toronto That Will Immerse You In A Glowing Winter Paradise

The cold won't bother you at these spots!

7 Drive-Thru Events Around Toronto That Will Immerse You In A Glowing Winter Paradise
Madeline Forsyth | Narcity, Drive Thru Fun Co. | Handout

You don't need to freeze your toes in order to enjoy some wintery magic this season. There are lots of drive-thru events happening in and around Toronto that let you take in some incredible sights from your car.

You can drive through light tunnels, explore crystal caverns and cruise through a historic village while staying cozy and warm in your car at these events.

Snow Magic

Price: $45-$65 per vehicle

When: November 12, 2021 to January 16, 2022

Address: Ontario Place's East Island, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Ontario Place is transforming into a dazzling winter wonderland filled with crystal caves and mythical creatures. You can see 18 magical installations all from your car.

Website

The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail

The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail | Handout

Price: $25 per vehicle

When: November 13 to December 23, 2021

Address: 1000 Murray Ross Pkwy., North York, ON

Why You Need To Go: This 1.5-kilometre trail will take you through thousands of twinkling lights and interactive displays.

Website

Journey into Enchantment

Price: $29.95 + per carload

When: November 25, 2021 to January 9, 2022

Address: Mount Joy GO Station & Meadowvale GO Station

Why You Need To Go: You can experience dazzling lights and glowing tunnels at this event, which is opening at two separate locations this year.

Website

Gift of Lights

Price: $25+ per vehicle

When: November 13, 2021, to January 9, 2022

Address: 425 Bingemans Centre Dr., Kitchener, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located just outside of Toronto in Kitchener, this twinkling trail boasts over 300 colourful light displays and two starry tunnels.

Website

Uxbridge Optimist Fantasy Of Lights

Uxbridge Optimist Fantasy of Lights | Facebook

Price: Free, donations accepted

When: December 4, 2021, to January 2, 2022

Address: Elgin Park Drive, Uxbridge, ON

Why You Need To Go: This free event takes you on a journey through a sparkling tunnel and past illuminated displays, all from the comfort of your car.

Website

Kawartha Lakes Festival of Trees

Price: $20 per car

When: Select nights from November 11 to 20, 2021

Address: 85 Dunn St., Bobcaygeon, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can take a trip back in time at this event, where you'll drive through a historic village filled with lights and Christmas trees.

Website

Winter Festival of Lights

Price: Free

When: November 13 to February 21, 2021

Address: Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: This dazzling festival has millions of lights and can be explored on foot as well as from your vehicle.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

