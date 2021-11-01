7 Drive-Thru Events Around Toronto That Will Immerse You In A Glowing Winter Paradise
The cold won't bother you at these spots!
You don't need to freeze your toes in order to enjoy some wintery magic this season. There are lots of drive-thru events happening in and around Toronto that let you take in some incredible sights from your car.
You can drive through light tunnels, explore crystal caverns and cruise through a historic village while staying cozy and warm in your car at these events.
Snow Magic
Price: $45-$65 per vehicle
When: November 12, 2021 to January 16, 2022
Address: Ontario Place's East Island, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ontario Place is transforming into a dazzling winter wonderland filled with crystal caves and mythical creatures. You can see 18 magical installations all from your car.
The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail
The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail | Handout
Price: $25 per vehicle
When: November 13 to December 23, 2021
Address: 1000 Murray Ross Pkwy., North York, ON
Why You Need To Go: This 1.5-kilometre trail will take you through thousands of twinkling lights and interactive displays.
Journey into Enchantment
Price: $29.95 + per carload
When: November 25, 2021 to January 9, 2022
Address: Mount Joy GO Station & Meadowvale GO Station
Why You Need To Go: You can experience dazzling lights and glowing tunnels at this event, which is opening at two separate locations this year.
Gift of Lights
Price: $25+ per vehicle
When: November 13, 2021, to January 9, 2022
Address: 425 Bingemans Centre Dr., Kitchener, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located just outside of Toronto in Kitchener, this twinkling trail boasts over 300 colourful light displays and two starry tunnels.
Uxbridge Optimist Fantasy Of Lights
Uxbridge Optimist Fantasy of Lights | Facebook
Price: Free, donations accepted
When: December 4, 2021, to January 2, 2022
Address: Elgin Park Drive, Uxbridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: This free event takes you on a journey through a sparkling tunnel and past illuminated displays, all from the comfort of your car.
Kawartha Lakes Festival of Trees
Price: $20 per car
When: Select nights from November 11 to 20, 2021
Address: 85 Dunn St., Bobcaygeon, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take a trip back in time at this event, where you'll drive through a historic village filled with lights and Christmas trees.
Winter Festival of Lights
Price: Free
When: November 13 to February 21, 2021
Address: Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: This dazzling festival has millions of lights and can be explored on foot as well as from your vehicle.
