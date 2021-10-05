Niagara's Dazzling Lights Festival Will Have 101 Nights Of Holiday Splendour This Year
It's almost doubling in length!
Niagara's Winter Festival of Lights is officially returning this year, and you can see the area completely lit up with 3 million dazzling lights.
Produced by the Ontario Power Generation, the annual event is celebrating its 39th year and is the largest free outdoor lights festival in Canada. This season, the event is nearly doubling in length and will run from November 13 to February 21.
The festival will be split into two parts. Part 1 runs from November 13 to January 9, and it will feature classic holiday displays, glowing 3D animals, and more.
Part 2, called "Winter Wonderland", takes place from January 10 to February 21. New displays will be added to replace the holiday-themed ones, and you can expect to see seasonal and love-themed pieces.
In addition to the massive displays, there will be a new indoor stage with live entertainment on weekends. The event calendar will be released soon, so stay tuned.
The glowing installations are scattered through parks and along the roads, so you can enjoy the festivities by strolling along the trails or from the warmth of your car.
Light up your season by visiting this twinkling festival which is running for even longer this winter.
Winter Festival of Lights
Price: Free
When: November 13 - February 21, 2021
Address: Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can see 3 million lights at this dazzling festival in Niagara, and it's free to visit.
