This Massive Light Festival Near Toronto Has An 'Enchanted Forest' & Illuminated Waterfall
It's Canada’s largest free outdoor light festival.
Prepared to be dazzled, because this massive light festival near Toronto is returning for its 40th year, and it will add some sparkle to your winter season.
The Winter Festival of Lights is an annual event that transforms Niagara Falls into a glittering wonderland. This attraction is the largest free outdoor light festival in Canada, and this year, it's running for 101 nights from November 12, 2022 until February 20, 2023.
You can explore over 3 million lights and more than 75 magical displays scattered along the Niagara Parkway, Dufferin Islands, and across the tourist districts.
"This milestone is a destination-wide celebration as Niagara Falls illuminates for the winter season to bring even more fun for visitors. From larger-than-life light displays and exciting entertainment to year-round attractions and restaurants, visitors can look forward to incredible memory-making experiences,” Joel Noden, Chair of Niagara Falls Tourism said in a press release.
There are eight different illumination routes in total, and the festival can be enjoyed by car or on foot.
This season, you can see new displays and illumination areas, including Frosted Falls, which features a gingerbread house, snowman photo frame, and more, and Enchanted Forest, which has 3D light displays along a tree-lined trail.
There will be 40 nights of indoor family entertainment, a new hot chocolate trail, and a special illumination of the falls each night.
If you're looking for a winter adventure near Toronto, this dazzling light festival is a magical experience that you can enjoy for free.
Winter Festival of Lights
Price: Free
When: November 12, 2022 to February 20, 2023
Address: Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore a glittering winter wonderland at this lights festival.
