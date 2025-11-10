Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Canada's largest light festival is in Ontario with twinkly trails and a glowing waterfall

It's a magical spot to get in the Christmas spirit.

People walking along a trail of lights. Right: A Christmas installation.

A light festival in Ontario.

@winterfestivaloflights | Instagram, Niagara Falls Tourism
Lead Writer, Travel

Something dazzling is opening soon in Ontario. With endless lights, a glowing waterfall, and cozy cups of hot chocolate, it's a magical destination to visit during the Christmas season.

The massive light festival will illuminate the holiday season, creating a sparkling wonderland filled with twinkling paths, festive cheer, and scenes that feel straight out of a storybook.

The Niagara Falls Winter Festival of Lights is officially returning for its 43rd year.

The attraction is Canada's largest free outdoor light festival, and will run from November 15, 2025, to January 4, 2026.

According to the website, it's the "most enchanting of Niagara Falls attractions," featuring over 75 glowing displays and more than 3 million lights.

You can wander past dazzling installations, explore sparkling routes, and enjoy endless Christmas cheer.

To celebrate the season, the Niagara Falls Illumination Board has produced a "Sparkling Winter Lights" Falls Illumination, showcasing winter scenes, from gentle snowfalls to the aurora borealis.

New this year is the Laser Light Spectacular, a free show that lights up the night sky and transforms Niagara Falls into a kaleidoscope of colour.

Other events include a Santa meet-and-greet, fireworks, and live music.

The Niagara Falls Hot Chocolate Trail is also returning from November 28, 2025, to February 1, 2026, featuring 30 stops and over 50 unique renditions of the sweet winter drink.

You can check out the Niagara Parks' Annual Poinsettia Show in the Niagara Parks Floral Showhouse. The show features festive holiday scenes filled with bright colours and sparkling lights.

With endless wintry magic, glowing trails and an illuminated cascade, this massive light festival is worth a festive road trip.

Niagara Falls Winter Festival of Lights

Price: Free

When: November 15, 2025, to January 4, 2026

Address: Niagara Falls, ON

WFOL Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

