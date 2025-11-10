Canada's largest light festival is in Ontario with twinkly trails and a glowing waterfall
It's a magical spot to get in the Christmas spirit.
Something dazzling is opening soon in Ontario. With endless lights, a glowing waterfall, and cozy cups of hot chocolate, it's a magical destination to visit during the Christmas season.
The massive light festival will illuminate the holiday season, creating a sparkling wonderland filled with twinkling paths, festive cheer, and scenes that feel straight out of a storybook.
The Niagara Falls Winter Festival of Lights is officially returning for its 43rd year.
The attraction is Canada's largest free outdoor light festival, and will run from November 15, 2025, to January 4, 2026.
According to the website, it's the "most enchanting of Niagara Falls attractions," featuring over 75 glowing displays and more than 3 million lights.
You can wander past dazzling installations, explore sparkling routes, and enjoy endless Christmas cheer.
To celebrate the season, the Niagara Falls Illumination Board has produced a "Sparkling Winter Lights" Falls Illumination, showcasing winter scenes, from gentle snowfalls to the aurora borealis.
New this year is the Laser Light Spectacular, a free show that lights up the night sky and transforms Niagara Falls into a kaleidoscope of colour.
Other events include a Santa meet-and-greet, fireworks, and live music.
The Niagara Falls Hot Chocolate Trail is also returning from November 28, 2025, to February 1, 2026, featuring 30 stops and over 50 unique renditions of the sweet winter drink.
You can check out the Niagara Parks' Annual Poinsettia Show in the Niagara Parks Floral Showhouse. The show features festive holiday scenes filled with bright colours and sparkling lights.
With endless wintry magic, glowing trails and an illuminated cascade, this massive light festival is worth a festive road trip.
Niagara Falls Winter Festival of Lights
Price: Free
When: November 15, 2025, to January 4, 2026
Address: Niagara Falls, ON
