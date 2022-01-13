Trending Tags

Niagara's Iconic Lights Fest Just Turned Into A Twinkly Winter World With A Snow Cave & More

There's even a romantic Date Night trail. ❤️

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Niagara Falls Tourism | Handout, Winter Festival of Lights

The holiday season may have come to a close, but the magic is far from over at Niagara Falls.

The Ontario Power Generation's Winter Festival of Lights, which is the largest free outdoor lights festival in Canada, has nearly doubled in length this season, and it's staying open until February 21.

The area has just transformed into a "Winter Wonderland" for part two of the event, which focuses on winter and love-themed displays instead of the usual holiday displays.

Winter Festival of Lights

A new interactive map lets you plan your visit and discover which displays you'd like to see.

You can enjoy the festival from your car or by wandering down one of the twinkling trails. The website highlights two walking trails; the Family Fun Route and the Date Night Route.

The Date Night Route boasts 3 kilometres of romance and will lead you through glowing gardens, past a heart bench, and more.

Other magical displays at the festival include a fairytale castle, a light tunnel, a snow cave, and a path of trees.

Bundle up and wander through a dazzling winter wonderland at this newly transformed event.

Winter Festival of Lights

Winter Festival of Lights

Price: Free

When: Until February 21, 2022

Address: Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: Explore a dazzling new world of light installations at part two of this iconic festival.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

