EN - Things To Do
winter in ottawa

This Ontario Skating Trail Will Let You Glide Through A Snowy Forest With Twinkling Lights

It is only 45 minutes from Ottawa, and opens this winter.

Photo credits: @sammystg_ | Instagram, @meghanstrickland | Instagram

You can glide across an enchanting snow-covered forest at this Ontario skating trail.

Countryside Adventures in Moose Creek is just 45 minutes away from Ottawa, and this winter, they will have a 3-kilometre-long skating path you can explore.

You'll be able to glide across the ice either in the sunshine or at night as glowing lights illuminate the area.

While on-site, you will also be able to feel like a kid and go snow tubing or explore a snowshoeing trail.

Admission is $14 per adult for the ice trail, and access to all the attractions is $20.

Countryside Adventures

Price: $14 per person

When: From mid-December (exact date TBA)

Address: 16495 Sixth Rd., Moose Creek, ON

Why You Need To Go: Instead of a boring rink where you are stuck going in circles, you can skate on a tree-lined trail.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

