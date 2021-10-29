This Ontario Skating Trail Will Let You Glide Through A Snowy Forest With Twinkling Lights
It is only 45 minutes from Ottawa, and opens this winter.
You can glide across an enchanting snow-covered forest at this Ontario skating trail.
Countryside Adventures in Moose Creek is just 45 minutes away from Ottawa, and this winter, they will have a 3-kilometre-long skating path you can explore.
You'll be able to glide across the ice either in the sunshine or at night as glowing lights illuminate the area.
While on-site, you will also be able to feel like a kid and go snow tubing or explore a snowshoeing trail.
Admission is $14 per adult for the ice trail, and access to all the attractions is $20.
Countryside Adventures
Price: $14 per person
When: From mid-December (exact date TBA)
Address: 16495 Sixth Rd., Moose Creek, ON
Why You Need To Go: Instead of a boring rink where you are stuck going in circles, you can skate on a tree-lined trail.
