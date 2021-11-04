This 3.5-km Skating Trail Near Ottawa Takes You Through A Glistening Forest
There is a new ice park filled with twists and turns! ⛸️
You can glide through a forest covered in glistening snow at this skating trail near Ottawa.
This winter, RiverOak will have a 3.5-kilometre route that will take past non-stop gorgeous views of the icy wonderland.
Then you can test your skills at their new skate park, which has a track filled with twists and turns.
But the fun doesn't stop there; you'll also be able to explore the snowshoeing and hiking trails or buy delicious mini donuts from a food truck.
The exact opening date depends on the weather, but it should be around late December. Day passes are $13.50 for adults.
RiverOak
Price: $13.50 per adult
When: December (exact date TBA)
Address: 2900 York's Corners Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is only 30 minutes from downtown Ottawa and would make for a fun afternoon adventure with your friends.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.