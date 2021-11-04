Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Ottawa
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
winter in ottawa

This 3.5-km Skating Trail Near Ottawa Takes You Through A Glistening Forest

There is a new ice park filled with twists and turns! ⛸️

This 3.5-km Skating Trail Near Ottawa Takes You Through A Glistening Forest
@proudmexicana | Instagram, @kjpletzer | Instagram

You can glide through a forest covered in glistening snow at this skating trail near Ottawa.

This winter, RiverOak will have a 3.5-kilometre route that will take past non-stop gorgeous views of the icy wonderland.

Then you can test your skills at their new skate park, which has a track filled with twists and turns.

But the fun doesn't stop there; you'll also be able to explore the snowshoeing and hiking trails or buy delicious mini donuts from a food truck.

The exact opening date depends on the weather, but it should be around late December. Day passes are $13.50 for adults.

RiverOak

Price: $13.50 per adult

When: December (exact date TBA)

Address: 2900 York's Corners Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: It is only 30 minutes from downtown Ottawa and would make for a fun afternoon adventure with your friends.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Ottawa's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

This Holiday Trail Near Ottawa Will Lead You To An Illuminated Waterfall & It's So Magical

The 1.2-km path opens in November.

Courtesy of Chutes Coulonge Park

Grab your mittens, as you won't want to miss this dazzling holiday trail near Ottawa.

The Festival Of Lights is happening at Chutes Coulonge Park on select dates from November 26 to December 18, 2021.

Keep Reading Show less

This New Ice Maze Near Ottawa Opens This Winter & You'll Need To Skate To Escape

Glide through a frozen labyrinth! ⛸️

Parc Nature Eco-Odyssee

Who knew getting lost could be so much fun? This new ice maze near Ottawa opens this winter, and you'll need to glide your way through the frozen paths to escape.

Parc Nature Eco-Odyssée ice-skating labyrinth will be open daily from December 18, 2021, to January 9, 2022, and then weekends only until March 6, 2022.

Keep Reading Show less

6 Frozen Waterfalls Near Ottawa That Look Straight Out Of A Winter Wonderland

Most of the locations you can visit for free! ❄️

@inspiringolivia | Instagram, @2bamalik | Instagram

These breathtaking spots will make you want to sing "Let it Go." Once the snow arrives, it's time to bundle up and explore these frozen waterfalls near Ottawa that look straight out of a winter wonderland.

The next time you're searching for something fun to do, it's time to go on an outdoor adventure with your friends. Many of the locations are only a short drive away, and some are accessible by public transit.

Keep Reading Show less

This Ontario Skating Trail Will Let You Glide Through A Snowy Forest With Twinkling Lights

It is only 45 minutes from Ottawa, and opens this winter.

@sammystg_ | Instagram, @meghanstrickland | Instagram

You can glide across an enchanting snow-covered forest at this Ontario skating trail.

Countryside Adventures in Moose Creek is just 45 minutes away from Ottawa, and this winter, they will have a 3-kilometre-long skating path you can explore.

Keep Reading Show less