Ottawa's 'Magic Of Lights' Returns This Winter With A 2-km Drive-Thru & New Festive Scenes
You can see nearly 1 million twinkling lights from your car. 🎄
Bring on the holiday magic! The Magic Of Lights in Ottawa returns this winter with nearly one million twinkling lights.
The popular event will be happening nightly between 5 p.m. 10 p.m. at Wesley Clover Parks Campground, from November 19, 2021, to January 8, 2022.
All your favourites like the magical tunnel of lights will return, but you can expect new surprises too.
Along the two-kilometre driving route, there will be several new illuminated scenes, plus a gigantic 40-foot tall dancing tree.
Tickets start at $20 per vehicle can be purchased online.
Magic Of Lights
Price: $20+ per vehicle
When: November 19, 2021 - January 8th, 2022
Address: 411 Corkstown Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can stay warm in your car and see festive illuminated displays move all around you.
