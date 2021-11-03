Trending Tags

13 Ontario Christmas Events Where You Can See Colourful Lights Without Leaving Your Car

Some locations are free! ✨

13 Ontario Christmas Events Where You Can See Colourful Lights Without Leaving Your Car
@bingemans | Instagram

Bring on the holiday magic. At these Ontario Christmas events, you can see colourful twinkling lights without leaving your car.

Instead of freezing outdoors, you can stay warm in your vehicle and drive-thru tunnels of lights and displays that look straight out of the North Pole.

There are locations across the province, so chances are there is one only a short drive from your home.

The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail

Price: $25 per vehicle

When: November 13 - December 23, 2021

Address: 1000 Murray Ross Pkwy., North York, ON

Why You Need To Go: The 1.5-kilometre route will take you past thousands of lights and Santa's workshop, where you can see cheerful elves wrapping presents.

Website

Journey Into Enchantment

Price: $29.95+ per vehicle

When: November 25, 2021 - January 9, 2022

Address: Mount Joy GO station, 1801 Bur Oak Ave, Markham, ON & Meadowvale GO Station, 6845 Millcreek Drive, Mississauga, ON

Why You Need To Go: Both locations will have over 1.5 million twinkling lights and interactive displays along the 2-kilometre drive-thru route.

Website

Magic Of Lights

Price: $20+ per vehicle

When: November 19, 2021 - January 8, 2022

Address: 411 Corkstown Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This year the Magic Of Lights will have almost 1 million colourful lights and new festive sights like a 40-foot tall dancing tree.

Website

Burlington Festival Of Lights

Price: Free

When: November 26, 2021 - January 8, 2022

Address: Spencer Smith Park, 1400 Lakeshore Rd., Burlington, ON

Why You Need To Go: For some free fun, you can drive on Lakeshore Road at night to see the illuminated displays.

Website

Winter Festival of Lights


Price: Free

When: November 13, 2021 - February 21, 2022

Address: Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: There will be 101 nights of twinkling lights, which you'll be able to see while driving on the Niagara Parkway.

Website

Kawartha Lakes Festival Of Trees

Price: $20 per vehicle

When: November 11 - 20, 2021

Address: 85 Dunn St., Bobcaygeon, ON

Why You Need To Go: While staying comfortable in your car, you can explore Kawartha Settlers' Village that will turn into a Chrismas village.

Website

Snow Magic

Price: $45+ per vehicle

When: November 12, 2021 - January 16, 2022

Address: Ontario Place, 955 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: There is a new 1.7-kilometre drive-thru event at Ontario Place with different themed areas like a forest of light and crystal caverns.

Website

Uxbridge Optimist Fantasy of Lights

Price: Free (donations accepted)

When: December 4, 2021 - January 2, 2022

Address: Elgin Park Drive, Uxbridge, ON

Why You Need To Go: At the Uxbridge Optimist Fantasy of Lights, you can see festive holiday displays and enter a tunnel of lights.

Website

A Country Christmas

Price: $30 per vehicle

When: December 4 - 30, 2021

Address: 7893 Bleeks Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This winter, you'll be able to drive past their sound and lights show and then purchase a Christmas tree to bring home.

Website

Magic Of Lights

Price: $26+ per vehicle

When: November 19, 2021 - January 2, 2022

Address: 8348 Longwoods Rd., Mount Brydges, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can listen to music in your car and drive past festive scenes and animated illuminations.

Website

Gift Of Lights

Price: $25+ per vehicle

When: November 13, 2021 - January 9, 2022

Address: 425 Bingemans Centre Dr., Kitchener, ON

Why You Need To Go: At the Gift Of Lights, you can drive past two illuminated tunnels and 300 light displays.

Website

Enchanted Ottawa

Price: TBA

When: TBA

Address: Ottawa, ON (exact location TBA)

Why You Need To Go: This holiday drive in Ottawa will have different themed areas for you to explore.

Website

Owen Sound Festival Of Northern Lights

Price: Free (donations accepted)

When: November 20, 2021 - January 2, 2022

Address: Owen Sound, ON

Why You Need To Go: The festival will take place downtown Owen Sound and at Harrison Park, and you'll be able to explore over 250 displays and a tunnel of lights.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

