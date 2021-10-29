Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Travel
christmas in ontario

Ontario's Simcoe Christmas Panorama Will Have Twinkling Lights & A Magical Christmas Market

Admission to the event is free! 🎄

Ontario’s Simcoe Christmas Panorama Will Have Twinkling Lights & A Magical Christmas Market
Courtesy of Simcoe Christmas Panorama

This small Ontario town is worth the road trip this winter, as it transforms into a sparkling wonderland.

Simcoe Christmas Panorama is happening downtown in Simcoe from December 4, 2021, to January 2, 2022, every night between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

At the festival, you'll be able to walk on the paved paths, where you'll see over 300,000 lights and over 40 holidays displays.

Plus, you can shop for gifts at the Christmas market from Thursday to Sunday or order delicious treats like hot chocolate and apple cider donuts.

There is no fee to visit, but donations are accepted.

Simcoe Christmas Panorama

Price: Free

When: December 4, 2021 - January 2, 2022

Address: 50 Bonnie Dr., Simcoe, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can sip a hot chocolate and go for a magical walk next to the colourful holiday lights.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

This Ontario Vineyard Has Boozy Snowshoeing Tours Where You Can Sip Multiple Types Of Wine

You also get a plate of cheese and charcuterie! 🍷

@aijing_on_trails | Instagram, @georgianhills | Instagram

If you love a glass of chardonnay or pinot grigio, you'll want to head to this Ontario vineyard this winter.

Georgian Hills Vineyards has partnered with Free Spirit Tours to offer guided snowshoeing tours where you'll explore the Petun Conservation Area.

Keep Reading Show less

14 Fun Things To Do In Ontario That Need To Be On Your Winter Bucket List

Time to plan your snowy day trip!

@gabimorgental | Instagram, @dponnu | Instagram

Forget about hibernating indoors once the snow arrives. Instead, here are 14 fun things to do in Ontario that need to be on your winter bucket list.

From twinkling drive-thrus sure to put you in the holiday spirit to new immersive events, there's no time to be bored. So it's time to start planning — here are some top picks on what to do next.

Keep Reading Show less

This Christmas Town Near Toronto Has Garland-Filled Streets & A Dazzling Trail Of Lights

You can wander through a kilometre of glowing displays.

@madeline.forsyth | Instagram, @madeline.forsyth | Instagram

You'll be swept into a festive dreamland as soon as you set foot on these cobblestone streets. Blue Mountain Village is officially bringing back its Holiday Magic event, and it sounds as enchanting as ever.

The entire village will transform into a Christmas paradise starting November 19, with garland and bows strung along the shops and glittering lights at every turn.

Keep Reading Show less

This Ontario Festival Has Interactive Glowing Installations & It's A Rainbow Dreamland

The music and light will change as you move around! 🤩

Destination Stratford | YouTube

You'll feel like you've entered a rainbow dreamland at this Ontario festival.

Lights On Stratford returns this winter from December 17, 2021, to January 28, 2022, between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. nightly.

Keep Reading Show less