9 Ontario Christmas Trails That Are Like Taking A Walk Through The Sparkling North Pole

You can see so many glowing lights! ✨

@nikkimlind | Instagram, @klagetsaround | Instagram

Do you love the magic of the holiday season? If so, you'll want to visit these Ontario Christmas trails as they feel like taking a walk through the sparkling North Pole.

You'll get to see huge displays, tunnels of lights, and so many more festive sights that will make you feel like December 25 came early.

Winter Wonders

Price: $19.50 per person

When: November 24, 2021, to January 9, 2022

Address: 680 Plains Rd. W., Burlington, ON

Why You Need To Go: Within Hendrie Park, you can follow a beautiful 1.5-kilometre trail that will lead you through a garden with holiday displays.

Country Bright

Price: $20 per adult

When: December 2, 2021, to January 2, 2022

Address: 8560 Tremaine Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: At this new holiday event, you can sip hot chocolate and walk past illuminated buildings and giant snow globes.

Winter Festival Of Lights

Price: Free

When: November 13, 2021, to February 21, 2022

Address: Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: You don't have to pay a thing to see up to 3 million lights at the Winter Festival Of Lights.

Holiday Magic At Blue Mountain Village

Price: Free

When: November 19, 2021, to January 2, 2022

Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON

Why You Need To Go: This winter at Blue Mountain Village, the sparkling 1-kilometre light trail with interactive elements is returning.

Clow's Christmas Trail

Price: $10 per person

When: December 3-28, 2021

Address: 2224 Hallecks Rd. W., Brockville, ON

Why You Need To Go: At this under-the-radar event, you can follow a 1-kilometre path through a Christmas Village that will get you in the holiday spirit.

Burlington Festival Of Lights

Price: Free

When: November 26, 2021, to January 8, 2022

Address: Spencer Smith Park, 1400 Lakeshore Rd., Burlington, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can bundle up in your warm jacket and see 21 themed illuminated displays for free at the Burlington Festival Of Lights.

Alight At Night

Price: TBA

When: TBA

Address: 13740 County Rd. 2, Morrisburg, ON

Why You Need To Go: Every winter, the historical village gets covered in lights, and it looks like it's straight out of a Hallmark Christmas movie.

Simcoe Christmas Panorama

Price: Free

When: December 4, 2021, to January 2, 2022

Address: 50 Bonnie Dr., Simcoe, ON

Why You Need To Go: For some budget-friendly fun, you can head to Simcoe Christmas Panorama, which will have over 300,000 lights and a market selling delicious cups of hot chocolate.

Owen Sound Festival Of Northern Lights

Price: Free (donations accepted)

When: November 20, 2021, to January 2, 2022

Address: Owen Sound, ON

Why You Need To Go: There will be 250 light displays to brighten up your evening, and you can see them all for free.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

