Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Ottawa
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
christmas in ontario

Brockville Has A Free Holiday Trail Of Lights Where The Trees Dance To Music (VIDEOS)

You can see them without leaving your car. 🎄

Brockville Has A Free Holiday Trail Of Lights Where The Trees Dance To Music (VIDEOS)
Brockville Tourism | Facebook

You don't need to spend a thing to make your evening merry and bright.

Brockville's River Of Lights is happening at Blockhouse Island, and you'll be able to see thousands of twinkling lights without leaving your vehicle.

The event is happening seven days a week until January 2, 2022, and no admission tickets are required.

Each evening between 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., you'll be able to watch the entire show that plays on a loop and lasts around 50 minutes.

The illuminated trees will appear to dance as the lights sparkle and flash to the mix of holiday songs.

Or if you prefer, you can visit one hour before or after the show to see the sights without any flashing lights and music.

River Of Lights

Price: Free

When: Until January 2, 2022

Address: Blockhouse Island, Brockville, ON

Why You Need To Go: It is a dazzling and budget-friendly way to spend an evening if you are looking for some holiday magic.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

You're Basically An Elf If You've Gone To 9 Of These 13 Ottawa Christmas Events

How many have you gone to? 🤔

@faagaldamez | Instagram, @_mirnabotros | Instagram

Is the holiday season your favourite time of year? There is no shortage of Ottawa Christmas events where you can see twinkling lights, but how many of them have you already tried?

If you've gone to at least nine of these activities, you're basically an elf.

Keep Reading Show less

This Ontario Farm Takes You To A Christmas Village & You Can Hang Out With Festive Alpacas

Move over, Rudolph!

@alpacaridgefarms | Instagram, Alpaca Ridge Farms | Handout

It's the most adorable time of the year at this Ontario farm, which has turned into a holiday wonderland complete with unusual "reindeer".

Alpaca Ridge Farms, located in Stirling, is hosting a Santa's Village event starting December 5, and you can step into a mini Christmas town.

Keep Reading Show less

This Twinkling Ontario Christmas Market Has Tasty Churros & You Can Sip Naughty Drinks

There are also wagon rides over the snow! ❄️

@becdeware | Instagram, @itslindsay_ | Instagram

This magical Christmas market in Ontario feels like a trip to the North Pole. Mackinnons Brothers Brewing Company in Bath has become a magical Christmas destination, complete with a market, wagon rides, Christmas carollers, and Santa himself.

Here you'll be able to sip on holiday drinks like hot chocolate and eggnog. Or, if you are in the mood for something naughtier, they have spiked coffee and festive cocktails.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend To Make Your December Merry & Bright

Bring on the holiday magic! 🎄

@moconnell015 | Instagram, Enchanted Holiday Drive

This month, there is more to do than decorating your tree and baking cookies at home. So here are eight things to do in Ottawa this weekend to make sure your December is merry and bright.

The only question is, what will you do first? There are several excellent options to pick from, like drive-thru holiday light events and Christmas cocktail bars.

Keep Reading Show less