Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Ottawa
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
christmas in ottawa

7 Glowing Christmas Trails Around Ottawa That Are Like Taking A Walk Through The North Pole

See all these twinkling sights on foot! ✨

7 Glowing Christmas Trails Around Ottawa That Are Like Taking A Walk Through The North Pole
Upper Canada Village | Facebook, @breanne_spencer | Instagram

'Tis the season for sparkling lights. If you are craving some holiday magic, here are seven glowing Christmas trails around Ottawa that are like taking a walk through the North Pole.

Instead of spending another boring night at home, you can bundle up and ensure your holiday season will be merry and bright. From a new light show at Parliament Hill to the over one million lights at Alight At Night, there are plenty of holiday events you'll want to see for yourself.

Winter Wander

Price: Free

When: Until January 7, 2022

Address: Sparks St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can stroll along Sparks Streets to see the illuminated installations like stars, gifts, a festive frame.

Website

Vintage Village Of Lights

Price: $25 per group of up to six people

When: December 3 - December 19, 2021 (Fridays to Sundays from 3:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.)

Address: Cumberland Heritage Village Museum, 2940 Old Montreal Rd., Cumberland, ON

Why You Need To Go: The heritage village will transform into a holiday wonderland covered in over 30,000 lights.

Website

Christmas Lights Across Canada

Price: Free

When: December 8, 2021, to January 7, 2022

Address: Multiple locations around downtown Ottawa

Why You Need To Go: You can follow a dazzling trail of lights that lit up landmarks and parks around downtown Ottawa and see the new projection show at Parliament Hill.

Website

Alight At Night

Price: $15 per person

When: November 26 to January 1

Address: 13740 County Rd. 2, Morrisburg, ON

Why You Need To Go: It is Eastern Ontario's biggest outdoor light festival, and you'll be able to see over one million lights that cover Upper Canada Village.

Website

Taffy Lane

Price: Free

When: From December 1

Address: Taffy Ln., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Taffy Lane is known in Ottawa has some of the best-decorated houses in the city.

Website

Clow's Christmas Trail

Price: $10 per person

When: Select nights from December 3 to 28, 2021

Address: 2224 Hallecks Rd. W., Brockville, ON

Why You Need To Go: This under-the-radar Christmas trail is 1.5-kilometres long and will take you past Santa's toy shop and sparkling lights.

Website

Festival Of Lights

Price: $10 per person

When: November 26-27, December 3-4, 10-11, & 17-18

Address: 100 Promenades du Parc-des-Chutes, Mansfield-et-Pontefract, QC

Why You Need To Go: For an unforgettable adventure, you can follow a trail past festive decorations to a glowing waterfall.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

8 Incredible Christmas Activities In Ottawa That You Can Enjoy Without A Car

Make the most of the free public transit this December! ❄️

@polyrodrigueza | Instagram, @sippinsanta | Instagram

There is more to do this holiday season than drive-thru events. Here are eight incredible Christmas activities in Ottawa that you can enjoy without a car.

For the entire month of December, OC Transpo is offering free public transit, so there is no need to load extra cash on your Presto card. So it is the perfect excuse to experience some of the holiday events occurring around town.

Keep Reading Show less

Zoe's In Ottawa Has A Holiday High Tea & You Can Eat Sugar Cookies In A Castle

It is like a mini trip to London at Christmas. 🎄

@melodyrose | Instagram, @zoes.ottawa | Instagram

This holiday season, you can feel like royalty and enjoy a festive high tea at Ottawa's castle, Fairmont Chateau Laurier.

Zoe's popular Holiday Tea returns from December 1, 2021, to January 2, 2022, between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Keep Reading Show less

Ottawa Is Getting A New Holiday Show On Parliament Hill & A Pathway Of Over 300k Lights

You can see all the festive sights for free! 🤩

Canadian Heritage, @canada_cap | Instagram

Get ready for some free festive fun as Christmas Lights Across Canada returns to Ottawa. This holiday season, you'll be able to see the brand new projection show at Parliament Hill and explore a dazzling pathway of over 300,000 lights.

The new 15-minute show will run at Parliament Hill every evening from December 8, 2021, to January 7, 2022, in a loop between 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Drive-Thru Christmas Events Around Ottawa That Will Let You Explore A Glowing Paradise

Some locations are free! ✨

Stephanie White | Narcity

There is no need to freeze outdoors to see twinkling lights. Here are drive-thru Christmas events around Ottawa, where you can explore a glowing paradise.

While the weather outside might be freezing, you can stay warm in your car and listen to classics like Mariah Carey singing "All I Want For Christmas" as you drive past dazzling tunnels of lights and illuminated displays.

Keep Reading Show less