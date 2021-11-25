7 Glowing Christmas Trails Around Ottawa That Are Like Taking A Walk Through The North Pole
See all these twinkling sights on foot! ✨
'Tis the season for sparkling lights. If you are craving some holiday magic, here are seven glowing Christmas trails around Ottawa that are like taking a walk through the North Pole.
Instead of spending another boring night at home, you can bundle up and ensure your holiday season will be merry and bright. From a new light show at Parliament Hill to the over one million lights at Alight At Night, there are plenty of holiday events you'll want to see for yourself.
Winter Wander
Price: Free
When: Until January 7, 2022
Address: Sparks St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can stroll along Sparks Streets to see the illuminated installations like stars, gifts, a festive frame.
Vintage Village Of Lights
Price: $25 per group of up to six people
When: December 3 - December 19, 2021 (Fridays to Sundays from 3:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.)
Address: Cumberland Heritage Village Museum, 2940 Old Montreal Rd., Cumberland, ON
Why You Need To Go: The heritage village will transform into a holiday wonderland covered in over 30,000 lights.
Christmas Lights Across Canada
Price: Free
When: December 8, 2021, to January 7, 2022
Address: Multiple locations around downtown Ottawa
Why You Need To Go: You can follow a dazzling trail of lights that lit up landmarks and parks around downtown Ottawa and see the new projection show at Parliament Hill.
Alight At Night
Price: $15 per person
When: November 26 to January 1
Address: 13740 County Rd. 2, Morrisburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is Eastern Ontario's biggest outdoor light festival, and you'll be able to see over one million lights that cover Upper Canada Village.
Taffy Lane
Price: Free
When: From December 1
Address: Taffy Ln., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Taffy Lane is known in Ottawa has some of the best-decorated houses in the city.
Clow's Christmas Trail
Price: $10 per person
When: Select nights from December 3 to 28, 2021
Address: 2224 Hallecks Rd. W., Brockville, ON
Why You Need To Go: This under-the-radar Christmas trail is 1.5-kilometres long and will take you past Santa's toy shop and sparkling lights.
Festival Of Lights
Price: $10 per person
When: November 26-27, December 3-4, 10-11, & 17-18
Address: 100 Promenades du Parc-des-Chutes, Mansfield-et-Pontefract, QC
Why You Need To Go: For an unforgettable adventure, you can follow a trail past festive decorations to a glowing waterfall.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.