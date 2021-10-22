Trending Tags

Ottawa
christmas in ottawa

This Christmas Market Near Ottawa Will Have Twinkling Lights & European Village Vibes

Mark your calendars: it starts in November! 🎄

This Christmas Market Near Ottawa Will Have Twinkling Lights & European Village Vibes
Christmas In Old-Aylmer | Facebook

If you've been craving a bit of holiday magic, you're in luck, as this Christmas market near Ottawa looks like it's straight out of a holiday movie.

Christmas In Old Aylmer is happening in Gatineau from November 26 to 28 and December 3 to 5, and it will have major European village vibes.

This year they will have a new location across the street, and there will be over 30 vendors selling extraordinary gifts for everyone on your shopping list.

Plus, you'll be able to get delicious treats from the food trucks.

It will be the perfect excuse to put on your holiday sweater and stroll under the twinkling lights, as it doesn't cost a thing to explore the sights.

Christmas In Old-Aylmer

Price: Free admission

When: November 26-28 and December 3-5

Address: 120 Principale St., Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: It's only a 20-minute drive from Ottawa and is sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

Website

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

