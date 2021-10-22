This Christmas Market Near Ottawa Will Have Twinkling Lights & European Village Vibes
Mark your calendars: it starts in November! 🎄
If you've been craving a bit of holiday magic, you're in luck, as this Christmas market near Ottawa looks like it's straight out of a holiday movie.
Christmas In Old Aylmer is happening in Gatineau from November 26 to 28 and December 3 to 5, and it will have major European village vibes.
This year they will have a new location across the street, and there will be over 30 vendors selling extraordinary gifts for everyone on your shopping list.
Plus, you'll be able to get delicious treats from the food trucks.
It will be the perfect excuse to put on your holiday sweater and stroll under the twinkling lights, as it doesn't cost a thing to explore the sights.
Christmas In Old-Aylmer
Price: Free admission
When: November 26-28 and December 3-5
Address: 120 Principale St., Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: It's only a 20-minute drive from Ottawa and is sure to put you in the holiday spirit.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.