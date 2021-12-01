8 Incredible Reasons To Visit The Ottawa Christmas Market That You Won't Want To Miss
It is bigger and better this year!
The Ottawa Christmas Market is Ottawa's first European-style Christmas market and it's back in full swing!
With more Instagram-worthy photo stops, tasty treats, local vendors and festive events than ever before, you cannot miss a visit to the market this season.
Find the market at Lansdowne in the Casino Lac-Leamy plaza, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday of December with additional dates the week leading to Christmas.
Marvel At The Giant Christmas Tree
Why You Need To Go: This giant Christmas tree is a festive favourite each year, with crowds always showing up for the lighting event. It's a picturesque backdrop as you browse the Christmas market and a perfect photo stop.
Indulge On Sweet and Savoury Treats
Why You Need To Go: With more tasty options this year than ever, you'll find boozy drinks, festive sweets and savoury eats. From pancakes and strudel, to hotdogs and perogies, you could feast all night.
Cruise Across The Outdoor Skating Rink
Why You Need To Go: The Lansdowne skating rink is already open for the winter. Grab those skates and spin around against of backdrop of pure Christmas cheer. There will be special events like skating with Santa and Carivibe on ice.
Find Canadian Gifts For Everyone On Your List
Why You Need To Go: There are over 35 unique food and gift vendors at the Ottawa Christmas Market this year. You'll find a variety of gift ideas from cozy apparel to festive decorations and bath and body, to name a few.
Pretend You're In Europe By Drinking Mulled Wine
Why You Need To Go: You can't have a truly European-style Christmas market without some mulled wine. Stop by Santa's Shack for some festive favourites. You can also get a complimentary mocktail between 5-7 p.m. on Fridays, thanks to Casino Lac-Leamy.
Get The Perfect Shot At Instagram-Worthy Light Displays
Why You Need To Go: The #XMAS light sign was a crowd favourite from year one. This season there are even more fun displays and twinkly lights to take that post-able photo, including life-size ornament bulbs.
Tell Santa What's On Your Wish List
Why You Need To Go: Santa is in the village every Saturday and Sunday of the market, from 2-6 p.m. He'll be visiting at the same time from December 20 - 22 as well. Make sure to say hi and confirm that you're on his nice list.
Enjoy a Variety Of Live Performances
Why You Need To Go: There is a full list of scheduled events coming up at the market, including workshops, sing-a-longs and concerts. There will be musical performances daily which will begin later in the afternoon, featuring many local Ontario and Québec artists to discover.
