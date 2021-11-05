Ottawa's Christmas Market Is Returning & You Can Sip Mulled Wine Beneath Starry Lights
There will be thousands of twinkling lights & holiday treats! 🎅
Get ready for thousands of twinkling lights and tasty treats as the Ottawa Christmas Market returns this winter.
The event will be happening at Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza at Lansdowne every Friday to Sunday from November 26 to December 19, plus December 20 to 22.
This year it will be even better, as you can look forward to more cabins, entertainment and things to see.
Plus, there will be 35 vendors selling all sorts of food and gifts.
You'll be able to stroll past next to the festive decor, finish your holiday shopping and order a boozy beverage like mulled wine.
If you are craving a bit of holiday magic, admission to the market is free.
Ottawa Christmas Market
Price: Free admission
When: November 26 - December 22
Address: Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza at Lansdowne, Marché Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: It's the perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.