Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Ottawa
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
christmas in ottawa

Lansdowne's Giant Christmas Tree Is Back & This Is When You Can Watch The Lights Turn On

There also will be a festive bar and live music! 🎄

Lansdowne's Giant Christmas Tree Is Back & This Is When You Can Watch The Lights Turn On
@ottawa.xmas.market | Instagram, @levinna | Instagram

If you are looking for a fun way to get into the holiday spirit, you won't want to miss seeing the giant Christmas tree at Lansdowne.

This year the lighting event is happening on November 26 at 6 pm to kick off the start of the Ottawa Christmas Market.

In addition to seeing the incredible 30-foot tall tree covered in lights, you'll get to wave hello to Santa Claus and listen to live music.

Plus, you can explore the market where you can get hot chocolate and warm up by the fire pits. Or you can visit the Blitzen Bar to get a boozy beverage.

There are no tickets required to attend, and admission is free.

Lansdowne’s Christmas Tree

Price: Free

When: November 26 at 6 p.m.

Address: Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can take a festive selfie next to the colossal Christmas tree and shop for gifts at the market.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

'The Nutcracker' Ballet Is Coming To Ottawa & It's Straight From You Sugar Plum Dreams

Tickets are on sale now! ✨

@nac.cna | Instagram

No holiday season would be complete without seeing the Mouse King and Sugar Plum Fairy. So it is time to get excited, as the enchanting The Nutcracker ballet is coming to Ottawa this December.

From December 3 to 5, you'll be able to watch Canada's Royal Winnipeg Ballet at the National Arts Centre.

Keep Reading Show less

This Christmas Tree Farm Near Ottawa Has Appeared In 4 Hallmark Christmas Movies

You can see it for yourself this winter! 🎄

@sarahprovirose | Instagram, @heathermcvetty | Instagram

If your idea for the perfect evening is watching romantic holiday movies, you'll want to visit this Christmas tree farm near Ottawa.

Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm has appeared in four Hallmark Christmas movies, A Christmas Scavenger Hunt, A Cheerful Christmas, Christmas Festival Of Ice and The Rooftop Christmas Tree.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Ottawa Date Ideas That Will Make You Feel Like The Star Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie

Mistletoe season is here! 🎄

@dmcsheffrey | Instagram, @annabelle.clarke | Instagram

Do you love watching Hallmark Christmas movies? If so, we have eight Ottawa date ideas that look straight out of a scene of a romantic holiday film.

Instead of another dull evening watching Netflix together, it is time to spice things up. We have tons of ways to spend quality time with your special someone, from private flights with Santa Claus to candlelit concerts.

Keep Reading Show less

This Christmas Flight Will Let You Soar Over Downtown Ottawa With Santa Claus

You'll get a bird's eye view of Parliament Hill! ✈️

Geoff Sangster | Ottawa Aviation Adventures, Stephanie White | Narcity

This holiday season, you can soar over Ottawa on this incredible Christmas flight with Santa Claus.

There are no sleigh or reindeer in sight. Instead, you can board a small plane that Santa will pilot.

Keep Reading Show less