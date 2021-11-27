7 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend That Will Make You Feel Like Christmas Came Early
There is more to do than shopping Black Friday deals!
Are you counting down the days until December 25? If so, here are seven things to do this weekend in Ottawa that will make you feel like Christmas came early.
From exploring the new Winter Wander on Sparks Street to attending the opening weekend of the Ottawa Christmas Market, there is plenty of activities to keep you busy.
Here are all the activities you'll want to try this weekend after you've finished your Black Friday shopping:
Parkdale Market
Price: Free admission
When: November 20 - December 23, 2021
Address: 366 Parkdale Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can smell the fresh evergreen trees and wreaths and purchase a Christmas tree for your home.
Winter Wander
Price: Free
When: Until January 7, 2022
Address: Sparks St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sparks Street is looking extra festive with garlands and large glowing holiday installations like stars and gifts.
Ottawa Christmas Market
Price: Free admission
When: November 26 - December 22, 2021
Address: Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Ottawa Christmas Market kicks off this weekend, so you can drink mulled wine, see all the festive decorations, and do some holiday shopping.
DJ Skate Night: Holiday Edition
Price: Free
When: November 27 & December 11, 20, 2021 (7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.)
Address: Lansdowne Park, Marche Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Lansdowne Park rink is finally open again, so it is time to lace up your skates and glide across the ice.
Alight At Night
Price: $15 per person
When: November 26, 2021 - January 1, 2022
Address: 13740 County Rd. 2, Morrisburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: Starting this weekend, you can see over one million lights decorating the heritage buildings and trees at Upper Canada Village.
Christmas Down On The Farm
Price: $11.97 per person admission fee
When: November 28 - December 23 (select dates)
Address: 670 Cedarview Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can stop by Santa's workshop, say hello to the farm animals, and shop for tasty treats at the holiday market.
Lansdowne Christmas Tree Lighting
Price: Free
When: November 26, 2021, at 6 p.m.
Address: Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can see the lights turn on the 30-foot tall tree and listen to live music.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.