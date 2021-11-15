Ontario’s Alight At Night Returns This Winter With Over 1 Million Twinkling Lights
The village will transform into a magical winter wonderland! ✨
Eastern Ontario's biggest outdoor light festival returns this winter!
Alight At Night at Upper Canada Village is happening on select nights from November 26, 2021, to January 1, 2022, between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.
For the 21st edition of the holiday event, the 19th-century village will transform into a winter wonderland covered in over one million lights!
You'll be able to see Saint Nick in his workshop, along with the return of the dazzling Sound and Light Show and the delicious freshly baked bread in the shop.
Tickets will go on sale on November 16 at 10 a.m. and are $15 per person.
Alight At Night
Price: $15 per person
When: November 26 to January 1
Address: 13740 County Rd. 2, Morrisburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can feel like you stepped into a mini Christmas town as there will be colourful lights everywhere you look. You'll also be able to purchase a romantic Pommier carriage ride to see all the sights.
