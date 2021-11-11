Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Ottawa
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
christmas in ottawa

This Christmas Flight Will Let You Soar Over Downtown Ottawa With Santa Claus

You'll get a bird's eye view of Parliament Hill! ✈️

This Christmas Flight Will Let You Soar Over Downtown Ottawa With Santa Claus
Geoff Sangster | Ottawa Aviation Adventures, Stephanie White | Narcity

This holiday season, you can soar over Ottawa on this incredible Christmas flight with Santa Claus.

There are no sleigh or reindeer in sight. Instead, you can board a small plane that Santa will pilot.

Ottawa Aviation Adventures offers the festive adventure from December 11 to 26 between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Departing from the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, the private flight lasts between 10 and 15 minutes and will take you above the bustling downtown core and Parliament Hill.

Tickets are from $38 per person, and you'll be able to go with up to two friends.

Flights With Santa

Price: $38+ per person

When: December 11 - 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Address: The Canada Aviation and Space Museum, 11 Aviation Pkwy., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: For a private flight, it is remarkably affordable, and you'll be able to get to take a photo with Santa too.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

Ottawa's 'A Country Christmas' Is A Holiday Wonderland With A Wall Of Gifts & Santa's Elves

Wagon rides through the snow & cups of hot cocoa await! ❄️

@kmc_naughton | Instagram, @saundersfarmfun | Instagram

Make it a December to remember. Saunders Farm's A Country Christmas Daytime returns this winter, and it is like a trip to the North Pole.

You'll be able to visit the Ottawa farm on Saturdays and Sundays from December 4 to 19 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Keep Reading Show less

6 Christmas Tree Farms Near Ottawa That Will Get You In The Festive Spirit

Spruce up your home for the holidays. 🎄

@jordxn_xx | Instagram, @alexis.thomson | Instagram

Are you ready to deck your halls? Then it's time to plan a visit to one of these Christmas tree farms near Ottawa, where you can chop down a fresh tree.

It's such a fun activity, and many of the farms have other things to do, like sip hot chocolate around a bonfire. So it's time to unpack your box of ornaments and lights because it's never too early to decorate for the holidays.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Christmas Events Near Ottawa You Can Already Get Excited For This Year

Add these to your bucket list. 🎄

@levinna | Instagram, @thewcparks | Instagram

Is the holiday season your favourite time of year? If so, there already are tons of Christmas events near Ottawa that you can get excited for this year.

From drive-thru tunnels of lights to charming holiday markets, the Ottawa area is bursting with holiday magic.

Keep Reading Show less

Rideau Centre's Massive Tree Is Returning To Ottawa & You Can Decorate It From Your Phone

The tree is 36 feet tall! 🎄

@j_macindoe | Instagram, @aprilrainsphotography | Instagram

One of Ottawa's iconic malls is getting all spruced up.

From November 19, CF Rideau Centre will have a giant 36-foot-tall Christmas tree, and you'll be able to decorate it from your phone.

Keep Reading Show less