Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Ottawa
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
christmas in ottawa

9 Christmas Events Near Ottawa You Can Already Get Excited For This Year

Add these to your bucket list. 🎄

9 Christmas Events Near Ottawa You Can Already Get Excited For This Year
@levinna | Instagram, @thewcparks | Instagram

Is the holiday season your favourite time of year? If so, there already are tons of Christmas events near Ottawa that you can get excited for this year.

From drive-thru tunnels of lights to charming holiday markets, the Ottawa area is bursting with holiday magic.

Here are nine activities that will make you feel like December 25 came early.

A Country Christmas Night

Price: $30 per vehicle

When: December 4 to December 30, 2021

Address: Saunders Farm, 7893 Bleeks Rd., Munster, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can drive through a sparkling sound and light show and purchase a fresh Christmas tree for your home. There also will be a variety of delicious festive treats for sale that you can eat around a crackling bonfire.

Website

Ottawa Christmas Market

Price: Free

When: November 26 to December 22, 2021

Address: Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza at Lansdowne, Marché Way, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: At Ottawa's Christmas Market, there will be tons of vendors selling gifts and treats. Here you'll be able to sip mulled wine and snack on festive treats while surrounded by festive decor.

Website

Candlelight: Holiday Special

Price: $30+ per person

When: December 11-22, 2021

Address: First Baptist Church, 140 Laurier Ave. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Are you searching for a romantic date idea? If so, look no further. You can attend a concert illuminated by over a thousand candles where they will play all your favourite Christmas songs.

Website

Sippin' Santa At The Standard

Price: 💸

When: From November 30

Address: The Standard Luxury Tavern, 360 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll be able to sip festive cocktails with your friends at this Christmas-themed pop-up bar.

Website

The Festival Of Lights

Price: $10 per person

When: Fridays and Saturdays from November 26 to December 18, 2021

Address: 100 Prom. Du-Parc-des-Chutes, Mansfield-et-Pontefract, QC

Why You Need To Go: While the Chutes Coulonge waterfall is beautiful in the warmer months, it looks extra magical during the Festival Of Lights. For the event, you'll be able to follow an illuminated 1.2-kilometre trail to the giant waterfall, which will be lit in vibrant colours.

Website

Ian's Christmas Adventure Park

Price: $10 admission per person (free if you purchase a tree)

When: November 20 to December 24, 2021

Address: 804 Richmond Rd., Beckwith, ON

Why You Need To Go: There's so much to do at Ian's Christmas Adventure Park after you pick the perfect Christmas tree. You can visit Santa's workshop, skate on the rink, watch a holiday movie under the stars and race down the sledding hill.

Website

Magic Of Lights

Price: $20+ per vehicle

When: November 19, 2021, to January 8, 2022

Address: Wesley Clover Parks, 411 Corkstown Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This year the Magic Of Lights 2-kilometre drive-thru trail will have new illuminated sights to see and even a giant dancing tree.

Website

CF Rideau Centre's Christmas Tree

Price: Free

When: From November 19

Address: CF Rideau Centre, 50 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: While you're shopping at Rideau, you'll be able to decorate their augmented reality Christmas tree using your phone.

Website

Christmas in Old-Aylmer

Price: Free

When: November 26-28 and December 3-5, 2021

Address: 120 Rue Principale, Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: Old Aylmer's outdoor Christmas market is fit for a holiday postcard with adorable shops selling homemade goods and treats.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

You Can Get 50% Off Christmas Trees At Canadian Tire RN & Deck The Halls With Holiday Spirit

Decorations are on sale, too! 🎄

@canadiantire | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you haven't picked up a Christmas tree yet, you're in luck because you can get up to 50% off Christmas trees at Canadian Tire right now.

Keep Reading Show less

Rideau Centre's Massive Tree Is Returning To Ottawa & You Can Decorate It From Your Phone

The tree is 36 feet tall! 🎄

@j_macindoe | Instagram, @aprilrainsphotography | Instagram

One of Ottawa's iconic malls is getting all spruced up.

From November 19, CF Rideau Centre will have a giant 36-foot-tall Christmas tree, and you'll be able to decorate it from your phone.

Keep Reading Show less

This Tree Farm Near Ottawa Is A Mini Christmas Town With A Candy Cane Lane & Skating Rink

Get your holiday tree, drink hot chocolate & visit Santa's workshop. 🎅

@ianschristmaspark | Instagram, @karleigh_mcpherson | Instagram

If you love having a fresh tree to decorate for the holidays, you'll want to visit this tree farm near Ottawa.

Ian's Christmas Adventure Park is like a mini Christmas town, and it is sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

Keep Reading Show less

WinterFest At Canada's Wonderland Has A New Twinkling Light Tunnel & It's Freakin' Huge

The park will have so many other magical attractions! ✨

Canada's Wonderland

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Canada's Wonderland, as this weekend marks the return of WinterFest.

Starting this Saturday, November 13, and running on select dates up until New Year's Eve, Wonderland's WinterFest is officially coming back in full swing — and with a sparkling new attraction too!

Keep Reading Show less