9 Christmas Events Near Ottawa You Can Already Get Excited For This Year
Add these to your bucket list. 🎄
Is the holiday season your favourite time of year? If so, there already are tons of Christmas events near Ottawa that you can get excited for this year.
From drive-thru tunnels of lights to charming holiday markets, the Ottawa area is bursting with holiday magic.
Here are nine activities that will make you feel like December 25 came early.
A Country Christmas Night
Price: $30 per vehicle
When: December 4 to December 30, 2021
Address: Saunders Farm, 7893 Bleeks Rd., Munster, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can drive through a sparkling sound and light show and purchase a fresh Christmas tree for your home. There also will be a variety of delicious festive treats for sale that you can eat around a crackling bonfire.
Ottawa Christmas Market
Price: Free
When: November 26 to December 22, 2021
Address: Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza at Lansdowne, Marché Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: At Ottawa's Christmas Market, there will be tons of vendors selling gifts and treats. Here you'll be able to sip mulled wine and snack on festive treats while surrounded by festive decor.
Candlelight: Holiday Special
Price: $30+ per person
When: December 11-22, 2021
Address: First Baptist Church, 140 Laurier Ave. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Are you searching for a romantic date idea? If so, look no further. You can attend a concert illuminated by over a thousand candles where they will play all your favourite Christmas songs.
Sippin' Santa At The Standard
Price: 💸
When: From November 30
Address: The Standard Luxury Tavern, 360 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll be able to sip festive cocktails with your friends at this Christmas-themed pop-up bar.
The Festival Of Lights
Price: $10 per person
When: Fridays and Saturdays from November 26 to December 18, 2021
Address: 100 Prom. Du-Parc-des-Chutes, Mansfield-et-Pontefract, QC
Why You Need To Go: While the Chutes Coulonge waterfall is beautiful in the warmer months, it looks extra magical during the Festival Of Lights. For the event, you'll be able to follow an illuminated 1.2-kilometre trail to the giant waterfall, which will be lit in vibrant colours.
Ian's Christmas Adventure Park
Price: $10 admission per person (free if you purchase a tree)
When: November 20 to December 24, 2021
Address: 804 Richmond Rd., Beckwith, ON
Why You Need To Go: There's so much to do at Ian's Christmas Adventure Park after you pick the perfect Christmas tree. You can visit Santa's workshop, skate on the rink, watch a holiday movie under the stars and race down the sledding hill.
Magic Of Lights
Price: $20+ per vehicle
When: November 19, 2021, to January 8, 2022
Address: Wesley Clover Parks, 411 Corkstown Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This year the Magic Of Lights 2-kilometre drive-thru trail will have new illuminated sights to see and even a giant dancing tree.
CF Rideau Centre's Christmas Tree
Price: Free
When: From November 19
Address: CF Rideau Centre, 50 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: While you're shopping at Rideau, you'll be able to decorate their augmented reality Christmas tree using your phone.
Christmas in Old-Aylmer
Price: Free
When: November 26-28 and December 3-5, 2021
Address: 120 Rue Principale, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: Old Aylmer's outdoor Christmas market is fit for a holiday postcard with adorable shops selling homemade goods and treats.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
